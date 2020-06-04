Wolfrahh in Free Fire: All you need to know about the new character

Image Credit: DotEsports

Free Fire has added another new character called 'Wolfrahh', in their latest update. Characters are essential to the popular Free Fire game, and each have unique special abilities.

Who is Wolfrahh?

Wolfrahh is supposed to be a 19-year old Swedish video game streamer and esports player. His real name is Leif and his strength lies in playing first-person shooters. Following the popularity of Free Fire on the streaming, this character perfectly fits into the game.

What is his special ability?

His special ability is Limelight. This ability relates to the character very well, as he is a streamer that always has the spotlight on him. His ability reduces the headshot damage when enemies hit him, whereas his damage increases on the enemies' limbs and arms. It can be further divided into levels which increase the effect of this ability such as:

Limelight Level 1 : With each additional viewer: Headshot damage is reduced by 3% to 25%. Damage to enemy limbs increases by 3%, up to 15%.

: With each additional viewer: Headshot damage is reduced by 3% to 25%. Damage to enemy limbs increases by 3%, up to 15%. Limelight Level 2 : With each additional viewer: Headshot damage is reduced by 3.5%, up to 25%. Damage to enemy limbs increases by 3.5%, up to 15%.

: With each additional viewer: Headshot damage is reduced by 3.5%, up to 25%. Damage to enemy limbs increases by 3.5%, up to 15%. Limelight Level 3 : With each additional viewer: Headshot damage is reduced by 4% to 25%. Damage to enemy limbs increases by 4% up to 15%.

: With each additional viewer: Headshot damage is reduced by 4% to 25%. Damage to enemy limbs increases by 4% up to 15%. Limelight Level 4: With each additional viewer: Headshot damage is reduced by 4.5% to 25%. Damage to enemy bodies increased by 4.5%, up to 15%.

Get a 'Summon Airdrop Playcard'

Limelight Level 5 : With each additional viewer: Headshot damage is reduced by 4.5% to 30%. Damage to enemy bodies increased by 4.5%, up to 20%

: With each additional viewer: Headshot damage is reduced by 4.5% to 30%. Damage to enemy bodies increased by 4.5%, up to 20% Get 'Background Game Streamer'

Limelight Level 6: With each additional viewer: Headshot damage is reduced by 5% to 30%. Damage to enemy bodies increases by 5%, up to 20%

These abilities are beneficial for all the Free Fire players who will be using this character. They guarantee you decent accuracy even when you are not aiming properly or have missed your headshot by centimetres.

How to get the Wolfrahh character for free in Free Fire

Wolfrahh can be obtained by logging into Free Fire till June 7th. You can get a chance to get the character for free. Free Fire also offers a variety of different in-game cosmetics for free as well. Do not miss out on this opportunity until it exists. Players can get this new Free Fire character after the OB22 update.

