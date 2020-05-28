Riot announces $200,000 Valorant launch tournament 

Image Credit: EssentiallySports

Riot Games and Twitch have partnered to create a $200,000 launch tournament for Valorant. Valorant is a first-person 5v5 character-based shooter game developed by Riot and it has released to grand success.

Valorant features ability-based characters who have their own set of unique skills which influences the game. The game, as far as what we have seen, looks clean and magnificent. The lore of the game is still under debate as to whether the characters are fighting for a common rare element which gives unique super-abilities, or if the crux focuses on something completely different.

Official reveal on Twitch regarding the Valorant tournament

After a record-breaking closed beta, Riot Game’s 5v5 character-based tactical shooter VALORANT is launching on June 2. To celebrate, Twitch Rivals is collaborating with Riot to execute the first set of competitive events for VALORANT on its grand opening weekend. These events will span the globe, with participation from some of your favourite creators in North America, Brazil, LATAM, Europe, Korea, and Japan.

Valorant started its closed beta period a few weeks ago, and it has seen many Counter-Strike players shifting to it to experience the first-person shooter game. It has received a lot of praise from the gaming community and has significantly fewer bugs compared to other games.

However, FPS drop/lock remains an issue which was emphasised by Shroud himself when he said that the game is still not ready for a global release.

Whatever the case may be the gaming community can rely on Riot Games to deliver yet another extraordinary gaming experience for the players.

The announcement on Valorant was made on Twitter as well

To celebrate launch, we’re teaming with competitive FPS creators to hold a global tournament and crown 1 winning team from each region. Up for grabs is a $200,000 prize pool and the right to count themselves among the first global VALORANT champs. https://t.co/8KTOqeVsck — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 28, 2020

It would be interesting to see how the eSports scenario of the game develops over time. However, this is a very strong start for a video game that has not been officially released yet.

Valorant is set to release globally on 2nd June 2020.