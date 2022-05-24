Did Sony commit major anti-consumer move with the new PlayStation Plus? Players in Asia are reporting incidents

Sony has finally introduced the revamped PlayStation Plus to gamers in Asia, and fans can now enjoy the new changes that have been made. While many fans are quite excited about the revamp, there seems to be a slight headache if one user is to be believed. The problem arises if subscribers of the older version want to go for an upgrade.

Nibel @Nibellion



Also: stacked subscriptions must pay for the upgrade for the entire sub duration



reddit.com/r/PlayStationP… According to reports from Asian players who have access to the new PS+, if you got your sub at a discount you'll be charged a higher upgrade fee to make up for the discountAlso: stacked subscriptions must pay for the upgrade for the entire sub duration According to reports from Asian players who have access to the new PS+, if you got your sub at a discount you'll be charged a higher upgrade fee to make up for the discountAlso: stacked subscriptions must pay for the upgrade for the entire sub durationreddit.com/r/PlayStationP… https://t.co/XJc79EWOKN

Sony earlier announced the new PlayStation Plus service as they geared up to take on the Xbox Game Pass. While PlayStation's service still differs on many accounts, it's clear why the changes were made.

The revamped service is available in three tiers, with the costlier ones giving access to a greater number of features. If the post made by the user is to be believed, a major problem will arise if somebody decides to go for an upgrade.

Asian gamers report higher costs and more challenges to upgrade tiers of PlayStation Plus

All those who already have an active subscription to the older PlayStation Plus will now get the base tier of the new service for the same duration stated previously.

However, the base tier is quite limited compared to the two upper tiers, which can be upgraded. According to Reddit user u/andyppbb, Asian consumers will face tough choices when they choose to upgrade.

First, the upgrade will be calculated at monthly costs and not yearly, which will cost more as per the current rates. To make matters worse, players will have to upgrade for the entire remaining duration and not just for a smaller period.

The situation gets quite grim if somebody decides to stack services for long periods of time. They will have to spend a hefty amount for the remaining service period. Alternatively, they will have to get a fresh subscription on a fresh account or continue at the base tier. Since players stack for long periods, this could be incredibly problematic.

It should be kept in mind that there could be discrepancies since this would require more verification. It seems exclusive to the Asian market only as other regions haven't been informed about something similar.

Another problematic fact was also posted by another user titled u/Handiness7915, who listed the major grievances spotted. While a couple of them are the same as the main post, there seem to be discrepancies in the available list of games on the catalog.

Another user also posted that games with two separate regional versions will be included as two games. Overall, the latest news is sure to dent the hopes of those looking excitedly to enjoy the new PlayStation Plus.

It also remains to be seen if there will be a confirmation in the future and if Sony will make any changes.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan