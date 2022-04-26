New PlayStation Plus India prices revealed: Tiers, date, upgrade path, and more

Sony’s Gaming division, PlayStation, has established itself as the market leader ever since the first PS1 console launched more than two decades ago. With strong first-party developers like Sony Santa Monica, Guerrilla Games, and Insomniac Games, the brand has established itself as one of the biggest developers and publishers.

Sony India has officially unveiled the new pricing for PlayStation Plus in the country. While India will be missing out on the full feature set of PlayStation Plus Premium due to the lack of cloud gaming, it will have access to the stripped-down PlayStation Plus Deluxe.

With the Xbox Game Pass introduction, the industry witnessed a new form of video game accessibility. It is a subscription-based service that brings a library of excellent titles for a fixed monthly price.

While with a subscription service, players do not have ownership of their games, it encourages them to try new genres and play various games. Both Ubisoft with the Ubisoft + and Electronic Arts with the EA Play have found success.

What are the new PlayStation Plus India prices and tiers?

Following a series of rumors and speculations, Sony has officially announced a revamped plan for PlayStation Plus.

Instead of providing only multiplayer access and a couple of free games every month, it will be adopting a model not too distinct from Xbox’s Game Pass, with access to a massive library of games, including those from previous generations.

While it should be mentioned that, unlike Xbox’s Game Pass, it won’t include new games on day 1.

Unfortunately, unlike North American and European regions, India does not have access to PS Now. It is a streaming service where players can enjoy selective titles directly streaming. This is especially painful considering the PS3 library is limited to cloud streaming only.

With that being said, let’s look at the different features and the pricing for PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe.

PlayStation Plus Essential

Benefits for Essential:

Two monthly downloadable games

Exclusive discounts

Cloud storage for saved games

Online multiplayer access

There are no changes for existing PlayStation Plus members in this tier.

Indian Price for Essential:

One month: ₹499/-

Three months: ₹1,199/-

Twelve months: ₹2,999/-

PlayStation Plus Extra

Benefits for Extra:

Two monthly downloadable games

Exclusive discounts

Cloud storage for saved games

Online multiplayer access

Adds a catalog of up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games – including blockbuster hits from our PlayStation Studios catalog and third-party partners. Games in the Extra tier are downloadable for play.

Indian Price for Extra:

One month: ₹749/-

Three months: ₹1,999/-

Twelve months: ₹4,999/-

PlayStation Plus Deluxe

Benefits for Deluxe:

Two monthly downloadable games

Exclusive discounts

Cloud storage for saved games

Online multiplayer access

Adds a catalog of up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games – including blockbuster hits from our PlayStation Studios catalog and third-party partners. Games in the Extra tier are downloadable for play.

Adds up to 340 additional games,

A catalog of beloved classic games available in only download options from the original PlayStation, PS2, and PSP generations

Time-limited game trials will also be offered in this tier, so customers can try select games before buying.

Indian Pricing for Deluxe:

One month: ₹849/-

Three months: ₹2,299/-

Twelve months: ₹5,749/-

The new PS Plus is expected to launch in India around May 23, 2022, along with the rest of the Asian Market, excluding Japan. Existing PS Plus Members will be upgraded to PS Plus Essential at the same price.

While there is still a crisis with PS5 supply in the country, that has subsided quite a bit over the last few months, allowing interested players to pick up new PS5 and PS5 Digital Editions.

