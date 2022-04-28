Players won't be able to stack their PlayStation Plus subscription anymore, ahead of a major revamp to the service

PlayStation Plus users were able to game the system ahead of the PS+ revamp, but it seems to have been disabled now. People were subscribing to both PS Now and PS+, and using it to get a longer subscription of the higher tier when the revamp comes through.

When the new service launches, users who have a subscription to both will receive an upgrade to the highest tier of PlayStation Plus, for the duration of their longest subscription. However, that option seems to have been disabled since people were taking advantage of it.

First details: All-new PlayStation Plus launches in June with three flexible membership options.First details: play.st/3qFh1CT All-new PlayStation Plus launches in June with three flexible membership options.First details: play.st/3qFh1CT https://t.co/jAU9Do3CfE

PlayStation Plus users were trying to game the system, but seems to be disabled

PlayStation owners who planned on stocking up on years of PlayStation Plus just to cheat the system are finding that they aren’t able to do so now. It was brought up on social media, with one user asking Customer Support about the problem.

Gavin Skyfall @GSkyfall @AskPS_UK I can’t currently activate a 12 month PSPlus voucher I purchased. Since yesterday it keeps saying try again later? Any advice please? @AskPS_UK I can’t currently activate a 12 month PSPlus voucher I purchased. Since yesterday it keeps saying try again later? Any advice please?

Ask PlayStation UK @AskPS_UK @GSkyfall Hi! Sorry we missed your message. We're open 10:30 – 7pm BST. I'm sorry to hear you are having trouble redeeming your voucher. Please take a look at the following support page to look into this and if needed, also contact our team directly: playstation.com/support/store/… @GSkyfall Hi! Sorry we missed your message. We're open 10:30 – 7pm BST. I'm sorry to hear you are having trouble redeeming your voucher. Please take a look at the following support page to look into this and if needed, also contact our team directly: playstation.com/support/store/…

The resulting answer was that the ability to stack PS+ subscriptions has been temporarily disabled until the changes come through in June 2022. People who didn't have it before were picking up PS Now, just to try and get several years of the highest tier of PS+ in the future. While it was a smart idea to try and game the system, it appears that enough people have done it to cause it to be stopped entirely.

It basically allows people to potentially have years of the highest tier for significantly less money. As of right now, users can’t stack either membership if they have an active membership.

This has since been confirmed by support emails coming from Sony.

“This is only temporary and as soon as we have more information about we will let our players know, for more information regarding news for the new launch of our service please check out our blog.”

This is also affecting users who are about to run out of their subscriptions to PlayStation Plus as well. There have been reports of users simply trying to simply add time before they run out, but aren’t able to, likely because of this change in Sony’s policy.

Sony has yet to make an official statement about this temporary change, but for now, fans who were trying to cheat the system to get as much time out of the upcoming PS+ system change are stuck where they are. However, there are undoubtedly a lot of people who took advantage of this before Sony disabled the system.

It’s no big secret why people would want several years of the new system. The highest tier of PS+ is $17.99 a month, $50 for three months, and $120 for a year. In addition to the stuff that comes with the other tiers, it features 340 classic games to play.

PS3 games will be streamable, and PS1, PS2 and PSP games will also be streamable, and downloadable. It will also reportedly have time-limited game trials, and the ability to stream PS4 games. While the games on the list have not been confirmed yet, it is certainly a lot of value for the cost.

