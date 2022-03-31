PlayStation Plus free April 2022 games: Release date and time for all regions (PS4, PS5)

PlayStation once again brings three new titles for the members of PlayStation Plus in April 2022. The titles include Hood Outlaws and Legends, Spongebob Squarepants Battle for Bikini Bottom, and Slay the Spire.

PlayStation Plus, the subscription-based service by Sony’s PlayStation, is essential for any kind of multiplayer session on the PS4 and PS5 platforms. The service recently announced a complete overhaul set for June 2022, with it expanding to three tiers Essential, Extra, and Premium. As for the current offerings by the service, it will offer new games for players to claim and add to their library permanently.

After being leaked earlier, Sony officially confirmed the April lineup, consisting of three unique titles. Depending on the player’s taste, it might be considered to be one of the best offerings or one of the worst. With that being said, let’s take a look at when the games will be available to download for PS Plus subscribers.

When will the PlayStation Plus games become available for PS4 and PS5?

PlayStation, Sony’s gaming division, has grown to be one of the biggest names in the gaming industry. With top-tier games such as God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Horizon Zero Dawn, Sony has cumulated a strong library of games for its PlayStation console family.

After bringing great titles like Ghostrunner, ARK: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends as a bonus in March 2022, PlayStation Plus now brings three amazing games for the month of April. They are:

Co-operative multiplayer medieval title Hoods: Outlaw and Legends - PS4/PS5 Fun action platformer based on the popular animated character Spongebob Squarepants, Spongebob Squarepants Battle for Bikini Bottom - PS4 Fantasy Deckbuilder title Slay the Spire - PS4

The title launches on April 1 and will be available for download starting from:

2:00 AM PST

5:00 AM EST

10:00 AM GMT

11:00 AM CET

3:30 PM IST

7:00 PM JST

How to get the April 2022 PlayStation Plus games on PS4 and PS5?

The April 2022 PS Plus games will be available until the end of the month, April 30, 2022. To get the titles, the player should be a PS Plus member. To add the titles to their library, players should head over to the PlayStation store and search for the specific titles. Alternatively, they can also head over to the PS Plus sub-menu in the store, where they’ll find the title and can go to the game’s home page.

After heading over to the game's store page, players can claim the game and add them to their library. It's essential to note that the player will have access to the title for the duration of their subscription. If they unsubscribe from PS Plus, they’ll lose access to the game.

