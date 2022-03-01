PlayStation Plus free March 2022 games: Release date and time for all regions (PS4, PS5)

PlayStation Plus is bringing some amazing titles to its March 2022 lineup. Sony's gaming division PlayStation has become an industry leader with some of the most famous console families, and strong first-party studios, and IPs like God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Horizon.

The PlayStation Plus subscription service is necessary to play multiplayer titles on the PS4 and PS5. The subscription service also brings cloud storage and exclusive discounts, but most importantly, free games every month.

The March 2022 lineup of games includes Ghostrunner, ARK: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends as a bonus.

When will the PlayStation Plus games become available for PS4 and PS5?

For March 2022, PlayStation Plus is bringing some amazing titles, which includes:

Cyberpunk-themed first-person action-platformer Ghostrunner. Action-adventure online survival title ARK: Survival Evolved. Kart racing spin-off title based on blue hedgehog Team Sonic Racing. Multiplayer mode of Sucker Punch’s Samurai tale Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, as a bonus.

PlayStation @PlayStation PlayStation Plus games for March:



🦖 Ark: Survival Evolved

🏎️ Team Sonic Racing

🤖 Ghostrunner



And one more thing…

The games will be available starting March 1, 2022, and the expected release timings for all regions are as follows:

2:00 AM PST

5:00 AM EST

10:00 AM GMT

11:00 AM CET

3:30 PM IST

7:00 PM JST

How to get the PlayStation Plus games for March 2022

The March 2022 PS Plus games will be available until the end of the month. Players will need to head over to the store and search for the specific titles. Alternatively, they can also head over to the PS Plus sub-menu in the store, where they’ll find the title and can go to its home page.

PlayStation @PlayStation



- Shadow Warrior 3

- Crysis Remastered

- Relicta

- Chicken Police - Paint it Red!



More details: PlayStation Now games for March:- Shadow Warrior 3- Crysis Remastered- Relicta- Chicken Police - Paint it Red!More details: play.st/3vuJ7nt

After heading over to the title’s store page, players can claim them and add them to their library. One thing that should be mentioned is that the player will have access to the title for the duration of his subscription.

If they unsubscribe from PS Plus for whatever reason, they’ll lose access to the game.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan