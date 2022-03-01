All upcoming PS4 and PS5 games for March 2022

February was an amazing month for PS4 and PS5 gamers. Aside from Sifu and Elden Ring, PS4 and PS5 players finally got the chance to play the long-anticipated sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, by Guerrilla Games.
The PS4 and PS5 have grown to be some of the most popular consoles of their generation. Both the PS4 and PS5 are driven by the sheer popularity of their exclusive titles and the accessibility of the device. From exclusive to multiplatform, let’s take a look at the different games coming to the PS4 and PS5 in March 2022.
What PS4 and PS5 games are releasing in March 2022?
Like February, March also brings a couple of exclusive titles for PS4 and PS5 players. The month kicks off with the flagship racing title, Gran Turismo 7 by Polyphony Digital, which will bring in over 400 cars at launch.
March 2022 also brings Ghostwire Tokyo, a psychological thriller by Shinji Mikami, to PS5. The game blends Japanese folklore with a unique design. With that being said, let’s take a look at the upcoming PS4 and PS5 games of March 2022.
- Conan Chop Chop (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - March 1, 2022
- ELEX II (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 1, 2022
- Far: Changing Tides (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - March 1, 2022
- Pathfinder: Wrath of Righteous (PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 1, 2022
- Shadow Warrior 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox) - March 1, 2022
- 35MM (PS4) - March 2, 2022
- Babylon’s Fall (PC, PS4, PS5) - March 3, 2022
- Gran Turismo 7 (PS4, PS5) - March 4, 2022
- Ryan’s Rescue Squad (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - March 4, 2022
- SpellForce III (PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 8, 2022
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 10, 2022
- WWE 2K22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 11, 2022
- Grand Theft Auto Online (PS5, Xbox) - March 15, 2022
- Grand Theft Auto V (PS5, Xbox) - March 15, 2022
- Anno: Mutationem (PC, PS4) - March 17, 2022
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 5 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 17, 2022
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (PC, PS4, Switch) - March 17, 2022
- Kowloon Highschool Chronicle (PS4) - March 18, 2022
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 18, 2022
- Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan (PS4, Xbox) - March 22, 2022
- A Memoir Blue (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - March 24, 2022
- Relayer (PS4, PS5) - March 24, 2022
- The Ascent (PS4, PS5) - March 24, 2022
- Ghostwire: Tokyo (PC, PS5) - March 25, 2022
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 25, 2022
- Classic Racers Elite (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) - March 29, 2022
- Crusader Kings III (PS5, Xbox) - March 29, 2022
- In Nightmare (PS4) - March 10, 2022
- Weird West (PC, PS4, Xbox) - March 31, 2022