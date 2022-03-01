All upcoming PS4 and PS5 games for March 2022

February was an amazing month for PS4 and PS5 gamers. Aside from Sifu and Elden Ring, PS4 and PS5 players finally got the chance to play the long-anticipated sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, by Guerrilla Games.

The PS4 and PS5 have grown to be some of the most popular consoles of their generation. Both the PS4 and PS5 are driven by the sheer popularity of their exclusive titles and the accessibility of the device. From exclusive to multiplatform, let’s take a look at the different games coming to the PS4 and PS5 in March 2022.

What PS4 and PS5 games are releasing in March 2022?

Like February, March also brings a couple of exclusive titles for PS4 and PS5 players. The month kicks off with the flagship racing title, Gran Turismo 7 by Polyphony Digital, which will bring in over 400 cars at launch.

Ghostwire: Tokyo @playGhostwire



Ghostwire: Tokyo launches exclusively on the PlayStation 5 console and PC March 25. Explore the haunted world of #GhostwireTokyo with 10 minutes of extended gameplay.Ghostwire: Tokyo launches exclusively on the PlayStation 5 console and PC March 25. Explore the haunted world of #GhostwireTokyo with 10 minutes of extended gameplay.Ghostwire: Tokyo launches exclusively on the PlayStation 5 console and PC March 25. https://t.co/94dVGMFOth

March 2022 also brings Ghostwire Tokyo, a psychological thriller by Shinji Mikami, to PS5. The game blends Japanese folklore with a unique design. With that being said, let’s take a look at the upcoming PS4 and PS5 games of March 2022.

Conan Chop Chop (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - March 1, 2022

ELEX II (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 1, 2022

Far: Changing Tides (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - March 1, 2022

Pathfinder: Wrath of Righteous (PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 1, 2022

Shadow Warrior 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox) - March 1, 2022

35MM (PS4) - March 2, 2022

Babylon’s Fall (PC, PS4, PS5) - March 3, 2022

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4, PS5) - March 4, 2022

Ryan’s Rescue Squad (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - March 4, 2022

SpellForce III (PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 8, 2022

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 10, 2022

WWE 2K22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 11, 2022

Grand Theft Auto Online (PS5, Xbox) - March 15, 2022

Grand Theft Auto V (PS5, Xbox) - March 15, 2022

Anno: Mutationem (PC, PS4) - March 17, 2022

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 5 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 17, 2022

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (PC, PS4, Switch) - March 17, 2022

Kowloon Highschool Chronicle (PS4) - March 18, 2022

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 18, 2022

Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan (PS4, Xbox) - March 22, 2022

A Memoir Blue (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - March 24, 2022

Relayer (PS4, PS5) - March 24, 2022

The Ascent (PS4, PS5) - March 24, 2022

Ghostwire: Tokyo (PC, PS5) - March 25, 2022

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 25, 2022

Classic Racers Elite (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) - March 29, 2022

Crusader Kings III (PS5, Xbox) - March 29, 2022

In Nightmare (PS4) - March 10, 2022

Weird West (PC, PS4, Xbox) - March 31, 2022

