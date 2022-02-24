PlayStation Plus March 2022 lineup includes Ghostrunner, Ark Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, and Ghost of Tsushima Legends

Following rumors, PlayStation has officially confirmed the March 2022 lineup of games, including Ghostrunner, Ark Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, and Ghost of Tsushima Legends, as a bonus.

With one of the most prominent console families and top-tier studios like Santa Monica and Guerrilla Games, Sony’s gaming division, PlayStation, is one of the biggest companies in the gaming industry.

PlayStation Plus members will get Ghostrunner, Ark Survival Evolved, Sonic Team Racing, and Ghost of Tsushima Legends as a bonus in March 2022

PlayStation Plus is a subscription-based service that allows players to play online games on PS4 and PS5. It also includes cloud storage and a selection of games known as the PS Plus Collection.

However, the biggest draw on the service is arguably the free games it gives away every month. Once claimed, these titles will remain in the player’s library forever. After a less than stellar February 2022, PlayStation Plus is bringing some solid titles in March 2022.

The biggest draw amongst the titles is, of course, Ghostrunner. Co-developed by Slipgate Ironworks and Poland-based developer One More Level and co-published by All In! Games and 505 Games, Ghostrunner is a first-person action-platformer focusing on parkour. It should be noted that the title is only being given away for PS5 and not PS4.

After debuting on the Xbox Game Pass in February, Ark Survival Evolved is being given away as of March 2022 PS Plus title. The MMO title has nurtured a cult following over the years, and with years of content, there is no better time than to jump into the ark.

Team Sonic Racing brings the iconic blue hedgehog and his associating characters in a racing track filled with power-ups and lots of fun. With the second Sonic movie on the horizon, there is no better time to jump in play some Team Sonic Racing.

Ghost of Tsushima Legends, the standalone multiplayer mode of the fantastic open-world samurai title Ghost of Tsushima, is being given away free to players who own the title.

From March 1, 2022, players have until the end of the month to claim the titles.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar