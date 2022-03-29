Sony revamps PlayStation Plus with 700+ games coming to the service in June as it looks to compete with Xbox Game Pass

Sony has officially rebranded PlayStation Plus with 700+ games slated to hit the service in June 2022. PlayStation Plus’ new service model will provide additional benefits on top of what players are already enjoying with their current PS Plus membership.

According to Sony’s official blog, from the time of launch, the PS Plus schemes will be divided into three categories: Essential, Extra, and Premium, as it looks to cater to a variety of player needs and demands.

- Launches in June Project Spartacus revealed!- Adds over 400 PS4/PS5 games at $15 a month or $100 a year.- $18 a month or $120 a year gives you access to PS1, PS2, and PS3 games (takes it to 700+ games)- Launches in June Project Spartacus revealed!blog.playstation.com/2022/03/29/all… - Adds over 400 PS4/PS5 games at $15 a month or $100 a year.- $18 a month or $120 a year gives you access to PS1, PS2, and PS3 games (takes it to 700+ games)- Launches in June

This was the rumored “Spartacus” subscription model that the company has been devising to compete with Xbox’s Game Pass. While the speculated name may not have stuck, the organization is now officially launching the model.

The subscription rates for each of the three models will be different, with Premium offering the highest number of benefits from the lot.

Sony PlayStation Plus’ revamp is an answer to the Xbox Game Pass

blog.playstation.com/2022/03/29/all… PlayStation Plus rebrand is official- Tier 1: PS Plus Essentials ($9.99)- Tier 2: PS Plus Extra ($14.99)- Tier 3: PS Plus Premium ($17.99) PlayStation Plus rebrand is official- Tier 1: PS Plus Essentials ($9.99)- Tier 2: PS Plus Extra ($14.99)- Tier 3: PS Plus Premium ($17.99)blog.playstation.com/2022/03/29/all… https://t.co/FdrI2yQPbC

The new service model comes as Sony's reply to the Xbox Game Pass and the surging popularity of subscription-based models that gamers have been more inclined to invest in over the last couple of years.

When talking about the Extra and Premium subscription models for the PS Plus, Sony stated that,

“The tiers represent a major evolution for PlayStation Plus. With these tiers, our key focus is to ensure that the hundreds of games we offer will include the best quality content that sets us apart. At launch, we plan to include titles such as Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal.”

PlayStation Now will be merged into PS+; expect a launch in June starting with Asia, then NA/EU PS Plus Premium offers access to classic PS games- PS3 games via streaming- PS1, PS2 and PSP games offered both as "streaming and download option"- Time-limited game trialsPlayStation Now will be merged into PS+; expect a launch in June starting with Asia, then NA/EU

The Japanese console maker and video game publisher went on to say:

“We’re working closely with our imaginative developers from PlayStation Studios and third-party partners to include some of the best gaming experiences available with a library that will be regularly refreshed. More details to come on the games we’ll have on our new PlayStation Plus service.”

This library will be "regularly refreshed" Games that will be available at launch for PS+ Extra and Premium subscribers- Death Stranding- God Of War- Marvel's Spider-Man (+ Miles Morales)- Mortal Kombat 11- ReturnalThis library will be "regularly refreshed" https://t.co/ln3tZfRbKg

PlayStation owners will be in for a treat this June when the new model officially drops. Additionally, upon launch, PlayStation Now will also transition to the new PlayStation Plus offering, no longer making it a standalone service.

Those who have purchased PlayStation Now will migrate over to PlayStation Plus premium at no additional cost and no increase to their current subscription fees.

Edited by Danyal Arabi