Apple has all but lost its battle against Fortnite, courtesy of GeForce NOW

Apple initially won the war against Epic Games and banned Fortnite from the iOS store for five years. This left millions of fans in the dark and stuck in Chapter 2 in-game. They'll never know the joys of the current season and the ongoing events.

However, burning a digital bridge means nothing in the age of technology and innovation. One can simply build a better one by learning from past mistakes. This is exactly what Epic Games has done with the help of Nvidia.

Fortnite is back on Apple devices despite the five-year ban, thanks to GeForce Now

After spending some time in development, Nvidia's GeForce Now, a cloud gaming service, has gone live for Fortnite. This simple yet effective application allows gamers to take to the cloud and game across any device they see fit.

This not only removes device compatibility to an extent but also device limitations. Android users can download it via Google Play, while iOS users will have to resort to downloading it from a web browser.

FNBRUnreleased @FNBRUnreleased Fortnite has been blacklisted from the App Store for 5 years! Fortnite has been blacklisted from the App Store for 5 years!

Aside from these minor inconsistencies, loopers can once more experience the game in all its glory. Readers will be thinking, "What will Apple do next?"

Well, for the time being, not much, to be honest. Since the game runs via a third-party application, this creates a loophole in legality. If Apple did take the issue to court, they wouldn't be able to justify the action. However, not everything is slurp-juice and sunshine for loopers, either.

Given that the service is costing Nvidia money, several subscription packages are in place. Although the game can be played for free, players will have to pay a certain amount via a subscription to stream at high fps.

Is playing Fortnite on GeForce now worth it?

Given that this would allow iOS users to overrule the ban, playing at a low fps for free is not a bad idea. To put into perspective just how good the service is, over 500,000 players had signed up to play the Fortnite Mobile GeForce Now beta.

GOLDEN @imgoldenyt Over 500,000 people played the Fortnite Mobile GeForce Now Beta, streaming over 4 million sessions Over 500,000 people played the Fortnite Mobile GeForce Now Beta, streaming over 4 million sessions 😳 https://t.co/matqQEnOhD

Although this is only a fraction of the number of iOS users, it is likely to grow as the service gains popularity. Furthermore, with the Zero-Build mode breaking the game (in a good way), many more players are expected to jump in on this.

With that being said, GeForce Now offers more than just Fortnite. Those who plan to pay for a monthly subscription will get access to a library of over 1,300 games. This has essentially become a platform gaming service in its own right.

