How much money does Fortnite make in a day?

To say that Fortnite is a popular game would be an understatement. Since launching in 2017, it has made headlines globally, collaborating with some of the biggest names in the entertainment business.

Despite raking in a pretty penny, it is unclear how much the game generates in terms of daily revenue. With the developers not revealing much, most of the figures rest on speculation and bits of data. Nevertheless, there is enough information to come to a rough understanding of the same.

Fortnite's daily profit is astronomically high

According to publicly available information, Epic Games made a whopping $5.1billion in gross revenue in 2020. However, this figure is not from Fortnite alone.

erin griffith @eringriffith Sweeney says Epic employs 3200 people, has offices around the world and (this might be new info?) made $5.1bn in gross revenue in 2020. Sweeney says Epic employs 3200 people, has offices around the world and (this might be new info?) made $5.1bn in gross revenue in 2020.

While Epic Games' Golden Goose may be the game's battle royale mode, it is not its only source of income. The Epic Store sells games as well. They are also the owners and proprietors of Unreal Engine.

Additionally, they have several holdings and subsidiaries, which generate a substantial amount. With so many avenues to make a profit, estimating the amount generated by Fortnite is rather difficult.

For the sake of simplicity, let us assume that Fortnite generates $1 billion yearly. This figure is taken on the understanding that fans donated nearly $150m in aid to Ukraine in just over a week's time. Thus, considering the spending power of the community, assuming anything less than a billion dollars as a yearly turnover would be folly.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Together with the Fortnite community and @UNICEF, @WFP, Our deepest thanks to everyone who joined us in supporting humanitarian relief efforts for people affected by the war in Ukraine.Together with the Fortnite community and @Xbox , we raised $144 million USD for @DirectRelief @Refugees and @WCKitchen Our deepest thanks to everyone who joined us in supporting humanitarian relief efforts for people affected by the war in Ukraine. Together with the Fortnite community and @Xbox, we raised $144 million USD for @DirectRelief @UNICEF, @WFP, @Refugees and @WCKitchen. https://t.co/lPAa8lmfJn

With the figure put into place and divided by 365 days, the average daily income for Epic Games from Fortnite is about $2,739,726. Keep in mind that this is a potential earnings figure on a normal day.

During holidays, special sales, and when hyped skins from crossovers are in the item shop, it's likely to cross $5 million with ease. At the start of every season, a large portion of players buy the Battle Pass.

This is likely to cause a tremendous surge in revenue as well. While Crew subscriptions can be taken into consideration, given how new the service is, few Loopers use it as of yet. But that's not to say that it does not bring in some profit.

Nevertheless, this is all based on assumptions and basic data. Until Epic Games does not reveal their in-depth data, their actual revenue is difficult to guess. With Zero-Build mode bringing in more players, the daily revenue likely far exceeds what is speculated here.

