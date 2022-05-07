Epic Games pays tribute to the Ukrainian flag in style in Fortnite

The universe of Fortnite brings together individuals from across the globe to celebrate this amazing game. Events and other inclusions facilitate this togetherness, and players are generally quick to play their part to show their support through participation.

Due to the recent political unrest between Russia and Ukraine, the game has shown its acknowledgment and support by devoting a section of the map to Ukraine. This can be seen near the desert area near Condo Canyon, where steel containers can be seen stacked together in a weird fashion. Two of these containers represent the Ukrainian flag, displaying the community's ultimate support for the country.

Fortnite shows its support for Ukraine in style

They added containers on the map that have the colors of the Ukrainian flag.



Epic is showing their support for the Ukraine again!

They added containers on the map that have the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

The Fortnite community recently noticed a Ukrainian flag in the middle of the desert region near Condo Canyon. Loopers can get close to this location after ziplining or climbing the giant rock-like hill.

This flag was made using containers, where each container has a different color. The colors included yellow, blue, red, and green. The red one acts as the pole for the flag, while the blue and yellow ones represent the flag itself. The green one doesn't seem to serve an actual purpose.

The game showed its sincere support for Ukraine following the aftermath of the political rift between the two countries.

The game had also put up a fundraiser online to help Ukraine, gaining support from loopers.

Epic Games makes huge contribution to Ukraine during time of crises

Together with the Fortnite community and @UNICEF, @WFP, Our deepest thanks to everyone who joined us in supporting humanitarian relief efforts for people affected by the war in Ukraine.Together with the Fortnite community and @Xbox , we raised $144 million USD for @DirectRelief @Refugees and @WCKitchen Our deepest thanks to everyone who joined us in supporting humanitarian relief efforts for people affected by the war in Ukraine. Together with the Fortnite community and @Xbox, we raised $144 million USD for @DirectRelief @UNICEF, @WFP, @Refugees and @WCKitchen. https://t.co/lPAa8lmfJn

When Epic Games announced a fundraiser campaign to assist humanitarian efforts directed toward war-affected individuals in Ukraine, the community was able to donate and raise funds that would help with the welfare and development of Ukraine.

Funds were raised via purchases made in Fortnite or on the Epic Games Store. This was done in collaboration with Xbox, which brought the Fortnite and Xbox communities together for a better cause. Epic later posted a tweet where they claimed that a huge amount of money had been contributed and sent to the relevant organizations.

The community had raised over $144 million for different organizations such as UNICEF, WFP, and more. This large sum of money would be used to help those in need in Ukraine.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh