Fortnite pro bids his father goodbye as he goes to war during Russia-Ukraine crisis

Fortnite pros from Ukraine have been affected by the ongoing conflict. People across the nation are trying to defend themselves amidst the ongoing tensions.

The entire world has been moved by the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Within a matter of weeks, many have gone from enjoying their lives to being embroiled in this perilous situation.

This article mentions the heartbreaking incident of a young pro player from Ukraine bidding his father goodbye as he goes to war.

Fortnite pro Stormyrite reveals that his father is going to war

Former FNCS Champion from Europe, Stormyrite, is easily one of the most skilled players in the world. He's taken part in countless tournaments and has made a fortune by playing Fortnite.

It is no surprise that he has qualified for the upcoming FNCS Finals as well.

Life has been rough for Stormyrite over the past few weeks. He was focusing on competitive games and all of a sudden, he had to evacuate his home.

Stormy took his PC as well, but practicing for competitive games has been an arduous task amidst the turmoil.

FS Stormyrite 🇺🇦 @stormyrite I don’t want to spam too much on twitter. Posting this for people who care. We got out from Kyiv, took our all important stuff with us even got my PC with monitor. Going closer to the borders to safer place. Grateful for all the support but please dont waste your time on me. Dw I don’t want to spam too much on twitter. Posting this for people who care. We got out from Kyiv, took our all important stuff with us even got my PC with monitor. Going closer to the borders to safer place. Grateful for all the support but please dont waste your time on me. Dw😊 https://t.co/seL6Xopegs

Stormyrite updated his followers with everything that was happening in Ukraine. Most recently, he revealed that his father is going to war.

FS Stormyrite 🇺🇦 @stormyrite My dad is going to the war.. My dad is going to the war.. 💔

At the moment, Stormyrite and his family have reached the city that is close to the borders, and his father will then come back to Kyiv.

FS Stormyrite 🇺🇦 @stormyrite He is leaving us at city near to borders and then will come back to Kyiv He is leaving us at city near to borders and then will come back to Kyiv 😕

The pro player also revealed that his father isn't being forced to make this decision. Instead, it was from his own volition. Stormyrite rightly called his father a hero, and his tweet was quickly filled with comforting replies.

FS Stormyrite 🇺🇦 @stormyrite He didnt get forced. It’s his own decision. What a hero He didnt get forced. It’s his own decision. What a hero

Fortnite community reacts to Stormyrite's father taking a stand

The Chapter 3 Season 1 FNCS finals are right around the corner, and pro players who play Fortnite for a living definitely understand the importance of such intergral tournaments.

Performing good at esports requires players to have a stable connection and a focused mindset, which is exactly what Stormyrite is missing.

Accordingly, fellow Fortnite pros like benjyfishy, TNA Muz, LG Sommerset, GXR Anne Fish, and many more prayed for Stormyrite's family and especially his father.

tweaks @tweaaks @stormyrite what a legend, prayers go out for his safety @stormyrite what a legend, prayers go out for his safety ❤️

Torru @CoachTorru @stormyrite stay strong, he will remain safe, praying for him @stormyrite stay strong, he will remain safe, praying for him ❤️

We hope that the conflict soon subsides and many aggrieved like Stormyrite get to reunite with their family members as quickly as possible.

