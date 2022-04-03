Fortnite Ukraine donation proved how truly alive the "dead game" is

To support everyone affected by the war in Ukraine, Epic Games decided to commit all its Fortnite earnings from March 20, 2022, through April 3, 2022, to humanitarian relief. The war between Russia and Ukraine still wages on and it has affected the lives of hundreds if not thousands of innocent people on both sides.

Everyone from across the planet is chipping in and supporting the people of those impacted by this war in whatever way they can. Recently, Epic Games announced that they have raised $100 million and will be dividing 100% of the funds received among five charities.

This is surely a great move by the developers and will go a long way in helping those in need. The money being contributed includes standard purchases, V-Bucks (in-game currency) and a recurring Crew subscription fee.

While this is surely a noble move by Epic, it also shows how the game has grown over time and it might not be a "dead game," which many have been calling game for some time now.

Fortnite recent Ukraine donation shows the game isn't dead at all

It's been almost five years since Fortnite first came out and a lot has changed throughout the three long chapters. The debate over whether the game is dead or not has been doing rounds in the community since Chapter 2 for days and several players think that the game is on its way out.

Many say that the game has nothing new to offer and has reached a boiling point or a ceiling as to what it can do or achieve. However, this is far from reality and the recent Chapter 3 release proves that.

Chapter 3 saw the biggest influx of players, with old and new players jumping onto the island. Furthermore, the game's revenue has also grown substantially if the recent $100 million donations go by.

Fortnite's player base has increased steadily through the last year and despite the release of newer multiplayer titles, the game has continued to dominate the Battle Royale space.

So, to sum it up, Fortnite isn't dead at all and it seems like the game has only gotten better over time. Epic has constantly added fun and interesting things to its lore and the community is pretty happy with how things are going.

The recent no-building twist further shot the game's popularity into the stratosphere and even Dr. Disrespect was impressed by it. All of this seems to indicate that Fortnite is here to stay.

Edited by Srijan Sen