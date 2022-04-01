Fortnite player drops his Victory crown to flex, immediately regrets his decision

Victory Crowns were added with the Fortnite Update v19.00 or in Chapter 3 Season 1 and are a great way to demonstrate how good you are at the game. These Mythic items are a gameplay mechanic feature and are rewarded to players upon getting a Victory Royale.

However, with every new season, all Victory Crown progress resets and players start their grind once again.

With the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, the community is back on the grind and players have started to flex their skills in the lobby. One such individual decided to do the same by dropping their Victory Crown in the waiting lobby but it didn't go well.

Fortnite player drops Victory Crown in the lobby to show off but immediately regrets his decision

To make the winnings more meaningful and worthwhile, Epic Games introduced the Victory Crown and the Crowing Achievement emote. For the uninitiated, the Crowing Achievement emote in Fortnite can only be obtained by getting a Victory Royale, with a Victory Crown in your inventory. This emote shows how many times a player has won with a crown equipped.

This not only gives the bragging rights to players but also acts as an in-game collectible item. The more matches you win with a Victory Crown, the better a player is considered in the game.

However, winning is not the only way to get a Victory Crown. If a player drops a Victory Crown, either by removing it from their inventory or by being eliminated, you or another player can easily pick it up and play the rest of the game.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Place highly enough in a match and earn a Victory Crown.



But with these bragging rights come high stakes so watch out, others will be coming for the Crown so hold onto it and get bonus XP! Place highly enough in a match and earn a Victory Crown.But with these bragging rights come high stakes so watch out, others will be coming for the Crown so hold onto it and get bonus XP! https://t.co/aKhflOh3s9

Recently, a player decided to show off their skills and flex their muscles by dropping their Victory Crown in the Fortnite lobby for everyone to see. However, this didn't go well as another player instantly claimed the dropped crown just at the right moment.

The timer ended and everyone was boarded onto the Battle Bus for the match. The player even shared the entire incident in a Reddit post which you can watch for yourself below.

Claiming the dropped Victory Crown will boost the player's XP for eliminations and survival by giving them special accolades which offer more XP. This means that the player who claimed the crown would have gotten an XP boost for an entire game without much effort, which is pretty neat.

