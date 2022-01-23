Fortnite player reaches 1000 crown victories, gets the 'King treatment' in every lobby he goes

Fortnite added a revolutionary, game-changing concept to the Battle Royale island to make the winner of Victory Royale feel like a king, which they named "Victory Crowns".

It is a new addition to the game, allowing players to obtain a victory Crown along with its emote. Players could only get this crown upon receiving a victory royale in either competitive or non-competitive matches.

Later on, if the player is carrying the crown and wins another game, that would be added as a Crowned Victory Royale. This also created a fun competition between friends to challenge their makes and compare their victory crowns.

The more crowned victory royales a looper gets, the more are added to the Victory Crown emote. A YouTuber recently showed off his crowned victories that crossed over a thousand to other players, who treated him like a king.

Fortnite player gets treated like a king after securing over 1000 crowned wins

ShuffleGamer, a popular YouTuber, recently posted a video regarding him obtaining over 1000 victory crowns individually. It is not an easy task for any individual to accomplish. It takes time, effort, skill and game sense.

Players started treating the YouTuber with respect, upon his incredible achievement (Image via YouTube/ShuffleGamer)

ShuffleGamer accomplished this feat and obtained reactions from the player base. To showcase this extraordinary accomplishment, he entered Party Royale island in Fortnite. He soon spawned and performed the Crowning Achievement emote, which showcased over 1000 Crowned Victory Royales.

This shocked all the existing players in the lobby. All the loopers started to surround him and emote in disbelief. Some offered their gratitude, while others just started accusing him of playing in bot lobbies. Soon, more players joined in, and over 15 to 20 players surrounded him, bowing in front of him and treating him as a king.

Hype around the Victory Crowns

Victory Crowns are the most trending thing about Fortnite Chapter 3, other than the weapons, island features and the most obvious Spider-Man Web Shooters.

Players regularly try to engage in friendly banter and break or set a new record for most Crowned Victory Royales. Usually, players can get one after winning a standard Battle Royale match. But that is not the only way where players can obtain the crown.

Loopers on the island can eliminate their opponents and grab their victory crowns to get a Crowned Victory Royale. This is a game-breaking addition that helps in motivating players to play harder as it rewards everyone after winning a Battle Royale match.

