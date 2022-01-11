Who has the most Victory Crowns in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

One of the newest features of Fortnite Chapter 3 is the Victory Crown. To acquire one, players must either earn it via a Victory Royale or steal it from an eliminated opponent.

When equipped in-game, the user receives a small XP boost. This is vital for those trying to maximize the total amount of experience earned per match. However, wearing the crown has a downside as well.

Users holding the crown are highlighted, which makes it harder to play stealthy. Nevertheless, despite these adversities, some players have managed to collect hundreds of Victory Crown points in Fortnite.

Top 4 players with the most Victory Crowns in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

It's been just over a month since Chapter 3 began and some players are grinding points like there's no tomorrow. While most players have double digit Victory crowns, a few have moved onto triple digit Crowned Victory Royales.

Here's the list of the top four Victory crown holders in Chapter 3:

Rising Miles (N/A) - 950+

JTerraTV (Jonny Terrani) - 550+

Ship (Steve) - 500+

Prospering (Javante Anderson) - 400+

Can Victory Crowns be earned in Custom matches?

Contrary to popular belief, Victory Crown points cannot be earned in Custom matches. Despite a glitch showcasing the Victory crown activating upon winning, the points remain the same.

To earn more points, Flispiders will have to play in normal game modes. This includes Team Rumble and all Battle Royale modes - solo, duos, trios, and squads.

Why is winning a Victory Crown important in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Winning a match in Chapter 3 is not enough to impress. By community standars, to obtain bragging rights in-game, the user must secure a Crowned Victory Royale. This is proof that they have the skills to paint a target on their back and were able to keep the crown for the duration of a match regardless of being hunted.

Although crowns can be picked up from defeated opponents, it makes it harder to focus on the match. Most users who obtain a crown, try to keep it for as long as possible.

The Victory Crown could do with some polishing

Currently, the Victory crown mechanics are straightforward. Users who equip one during the match, earn a bit of extra XP. However, this does not scale. Irrespective of having one point or a 100, the bonus XP remains the same.

This seems rather unfair to users who consistently grind for points. Hopefully in the future, Epic Games can add in a tier system. For every 100 Crowns earned, the XP boost would be greater. This would make earning them more worthwhile in-game.

Note: The data has been sourced from unofficial sources as there is no definite way to track Victory Crown points.

Edited by Danyal Arabi