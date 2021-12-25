Fortnite Victory crown explained: What does it do, Crowning emote uses and more

Alongside the self-evident changes in the map, weapons and meta, Fortnite introduced certain subtle, yet great features for players in Chapter 3 Season 1.

One such feature is the Victory Crown, which is a great incentive to win games. Here's everything players need to know about Victory Crowns in Fortnite and the advantages they provide.

Victory Crowns in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 explained

As the name suggests, Victory Crowns in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 are given to players when they win a game regardless of whether they play in Solos, Duos, Trios, or Squads.

A looper gets rewarded with a Victory Crown if they win a game in Solos, while all members of a winning team get the Crown in other modes.

It is worth noting that at the start of Chapter 3 Season 1, Victory Crowns were given to the top four players in Solos and the members of the top two teams in Duos, Trios, and Squads. However, this was changed within a few days and Victory Crowns are now more rare.

Another way to win a Victory Crown in Fortnite is by stealing it. Apparently, when a Victory Crown holder is eliminated, they drop their crown and the first player to pick it up owns it.

What does the Victory Crown do in Fortnite?

The Victory Crown is much more than just a free cosmetic item. When players equip it, they receive a XP boost during the games.

This implies that eliminations, wins, and other tasks grant more XP to Victory Crown holders as compared to others.

However, wearing the Victory Crown also means that players will be prone to facing more opponents. The looper that wears the crown is automatically highlighted, which makes it easier for opponents to spot them.

How to get the Victory Crown emote in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

The Crowning Achievement emote in Fortnite is an exclusive reward for players who win a game while wearing a Victory Crown. Considering that a player can be easily spotted while wearing the crown, getting a 'Crowned' Victory Royale is undoubtedly a massive achievement.

With the Crowning Achievement, players can flex the amount of Crowned Victory Royales they have achieved in Chapter 3 Season 1. It is a reactive emote, and the number it displays instantly changes when the owner gets a Crowned Victory Royale.

All in all, the Victory Crown in Fortnite is a brilliant incentive for players to win games and be proud of their achievements. Furthermore, the item can help in making the XP grind easier with the XP boost.

