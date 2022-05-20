Fortnite players will be able to control Mecha during Season 2's live event

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is currently in week nine. With two more weeks to go, Epic Games is bringing out the big guns. To generate hype for the upcoming live event, a lobby background showcasing a badly damaged Mecha was revealed.

Although the robot looks to be in very bad shape, The Seven are actively working to restore it to full functionality. However, that's not the talking point of this article.

Based on leaks and some animation, Loopers are likely going to be controlling Mecha during the live event. Now, even though it's unclear what the live event has in store, it will involve Mecha. This much is 100% confirmed.

Note: Potential event spoilers for the upcoming live event beyond this point.

Loopers are likely to take control of Fortnite's own Mega-Morph during the live event

Although this Fortnite live event will only occur next month, a few leaks related to it have made it to social media. Out of the numerous leaks, two of them all but confirm that players will take control of the Mecha or at the very least play a role in controlling it.

Although simple in nature, the first one reveals a lot about what is about to happen in the coming days. It's an audiotape that reveals a few lines of dialogue between The Origin and Loopers. Here's what it says:

"So Jones has filled you in on our plans to repair the Mech? Good. Between you and I, getting it moving is our only hope. Repairs are underway, but after the way we treated The Paradigm, I don't know if she'll pilot it. We're communicating now, but there's work to be done. If she refuses to help, we'll still need a pilot."

Following this statement, The Origin further instructs the Looper to sign up and complete basic pilot training. Thus, if The Paradigm does not show up, they'll still have a pilot on hand. Readers can hear the entire conversation here:

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Audio Leak | The Origin Voice Lines (v20.40)



#Fortnite Audio Leak | The Origin Voice Lines (v20.40) #Fortnite Leaks

Moving on to the second major leak, a lobby animation for the event showcases Loopers jumping into a chute. At first, this may not seem like much, but with the lobby background showcasing Mecha, the Loopers will likely be jumping into chutes that lead to the robot.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



Here is the Lobby Animations that will play when going into the Live Event VIA @Luwwani

Although this can be interpreted in many different ways, a third and final hint, courtesy of the Fortnite developers, confirms that Loopers will be using the Mecha. During the 16-second teaser video, a voice echoes in the background, saying: "Crew to Battle Stations."

Since live events evolve players, this is definitive proof that Loopers will play a role within the Mecha itself. However, for the time being, there is no information as to what players will be tasked to execute while controlling the Mecha. Hopefully, in the coming days, leakers will uncover more details about the same.

Edited by Shaheen Banu