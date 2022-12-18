USB-C technology has become increasingly popular in the tech industry, with more and more devices using this port for charging and data transfers. Unfortunately, not all USB-C ports are the same. Considering the many options that have flooded the consumer electronics market in recent years, the proliferation of USB-C technologies has made it increasingly challenging to choose a suitable device that meets our needs.

With various technical considerations such as power delivery, data transfer speeds, and even video display capabilities, it can be daunting to determine the best device for your specific requirements.

The following will dive into the different standards associated with USB-C and provide tips on identifying the correct USB-C port for your tech needs. With this information, users can be confident that they will connect to the right devices and get the best performance.

Different standards of USB-C

Over the past couple of years, USB-C has become extremely popular and is the new go-to connector for the latest technology. After the advent of the USB 3.1 standard, the transition to USB-C connections promised simplicity.

The host device's Type-A, peripheral Type-B, Mini-B, Micro-B, and other connector types are replaced with a single connector that can carry both power and data for both ends of a connection. Additionally, it is reversible along its long axis, making it challenging to enter incorrectly. It was intended for USB-C to be the final cord you would ever need. But that's not how it panned out.

There are several USB-C cables, including Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.1 Gen 1, and USB 3.1 Gen 2. Their data transmission speeds set all of these apart from one another. Transmission speeds for older generations, such as USB 2.0, are 480Mbps, while those for the most recent Thunderbolt 4 are a blistering 40 Gbps.

Additionally, Thunderbolt 4 is unique in that you may connect to an external monitor since it supports video-out DisplayPort signals. This video-out functionality is not available on any other USB-C connection.

Power delivery using USB-C

In the markets for laptops and smartphones, USB Power Delivery (PD) has almost completely replaced other charging technologies. Even mobile devices that rely on proprietary fast-charging technologies have mostly adopted it. Indicating USB C to USB C connectors and cables can now reasonably fast charge most devices.

Most consumer-level USB C charging solutions are still frequently above their comprehension, more so with the inclusion of USB PD PPS. Compared to earlier USB-A connections, USB-C connectors are becoming more prevalent in laptops.

Although these USB C ports still have a broad range of functions from laptop to laptop (including charging, display, and audio). Things are improving, but USB C is still a bit of a muddle.

However, older USB A to USB C connections that employ outdated or proprietary standards continue to provide significant compatibility problems. Most of the time, USB C devices connected to USB C Power Delivery outlets give somewhat quicker charging speeds than standard. Although it's still not a given.

Data Delivery using USB-C

It's perplexing enough that USB C offers 2. x, 3. x, and Thunderbolt speeds for specific connections. Cables must be specially rated to fulfill the increased speed requirements. For those still having trouble understanding the naming convention, the release of USB 3.2 with its absurd Gen 1, Gen 2, and Gen2x2 branding created a new obstacle.

A few days later, the USB 4 announcement sapped consumers and developers of their last bits of understanding. Although USB 4 demands a USB-C connection and USB PD compatibility to "minimize end-user confusion," it nevertheless provides many alternative options, such as Thunderbolt 3 on some devices.

The issue is unlikely to be addressed because not all USB C ports in the future will support USB 4. A USB C cable's ability to support high current charging or 4.0 data rates cannot be determined just by looking at it.

Generation Specification Optional Consumer Branding Dataspeed USB 1.x USB 1.0 Full Speed USB 12 Mbps USB 1.0 Low Speed USB 1.5 Mbps USB 1.1 Full Speed USB 12 Mbps USB 2.x USB 2.0 High-Speed USB 480 Mbps USB 3.x USB 3.0 SuperSpeed USB 5 Gbps USB 3.1 Superspeed USB+ 10 Gbps USB 3.2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 SuperSpeed USB 5Gbps 5 Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2 SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps 10 Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2 2x2 SuperSpeed USB 20Gbps 20 Gbps USB 4 USB 4.0 40 Gbps (Thunderbolt 3)

Final thoughts

Without question, USB C's complexity has been its downfall. Although the concept of a single cable supporting all applications seems like it would be beneficial, the reality has swiftly evolved into a complex mix of proprietary and on-spec products, various cable quality and capabilities, and ambiguous feature support.

The result is a standard that appears straightforward to use but rapidly causes user annoyance because it is unclear why specific connectors and functionalities don't function across different devices.

Fortunately, high-end laptops are rapidly making use of USB C's capabilities. Smartphones have mostly adopted standardized charging standards, but most of the time, things are still far from clear-cut. Although it makes a valiant effort, USB 4 cannot fully unify the USB C connector.

Better labeling might make it easier for customers to understand which cables and items support certain functionalities; up until now, naming conventions and logos haven't been very user-friendly.

Though it defies the whole point of this size fits all approach, mandatory cable and port coloring may be helpful, as was the case with USB 3.0 ports. Consumers need significantly more enforced standards to assist in understanding compatibility.

