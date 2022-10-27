Apple promises to add USB-C to iPhones, says "no choice" after EU law mandates

In a major decision across the tech industry, Apple has decided to add a USB-C port to iPhones due to the implications of adopting a new law in Europe. The European Union has decided to go with a one-charger policy, which means every device will use the same pin when it comes to charging.

There seemed to be a clear winner for the European Union when it came to a decision between choosing the charging pin. The results aren't unexpected, given the larger number of Android devices, all of whom use a Type-C cable for charging. After the law passed, Apple decided to make the required changes on all the upcoming iPhone models as well.

A major reason behind the decision seems to be dealing with e-waste factors. Lawmakers believe buyers will require fewer chargers and associated peripherals if all devices use the same appliances. All companies will have to comply accordingly with the law to make the shift.

With the new law being set up by lawmakers in the European Union, Apple has announced that upcoming iPhone models will reflect the change. Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak, spoke to the Wall Street Journal about it but also mentioned how they had no alternate choice:

“Governments, you know, get to do what they're gonna do. Obviously we'll have to comply. We have no choice as we do around the world to comply with local laws. But, you know, we think the approach would've been better environmentally and better for our customers to not have a government be that prescriptive.”

Joswiak also believes that people will have to get new Type-C chargers when they get a new device, when earlier they could have possibly used an older one from a previous model. He also believes changing the charging brick would have been better than discarding the Lightning cables. iPhone models have been using it for a decade, but that's about to change.

More changes are also expected as the European Union wants to implement this system across all handheld devices. Aside from iPhones, all iPads, other mobile devices, and even consoles like Nintendo Switch will need the same charging pin. Lawmakers believe that this will reduce the environmental burden and offer more convenience.

It remains to be seen when the tech giant will implement these changes, as a date hasn't been given yet. One likely timeline will be formally following the law's implementation across all nations under the European Union. Interestingly, countries like India are also formulating similar plans for the near future.

