How to update your iPhone to iOS 16.1? Supported models, new features, and more revealed

Apple rolled out iOS 16.1, featuring a bunch of changes and features, for all iPhones on October 24. Alongside tweaks related to iCloud, Apple Fitness+, Wallet, and more, the brand-new update will also include three bug fixes that users have been hoping to receive for a long time.

Apple was pretty quick with deploying 16.1, even though iOS 16's major rollout happened just over a month ago. The Cupertino-based company is known to be particular about user concerns related to the iconic iPhone and iPad-based operating system.

Apple device owners usually receive updates regularly. Most patches include bug fixes and security updates, but significant updates include changes and new features related to the user experience. iOS 16.1 is a pretty major update that (almost) all iPhone users can get.

Everything you need to know about iOS 16.1 and how to download it on your iPhone

Downloading iOS 16.1 is simple. All you need to do is head over to your phone's iPhone's Settings app and follow a few steps. Once in Settings, scroll down and tap on the General tab. Here, tap on Software Update. Lastly, tap on the Download and Install option for iOS 16.1.

What does the iOS 16.1 update include?

iCloud Shared Photo Library

To begin with, Apple's iconic cloud storage service, iCloud, will now feature a separate Shared Photo Library, allowing one to share their library with up to five trusted users.

Apple users can also access setup rules to contribute past photos based on certain clauses. One can easily upload photos to the shared library through the share option in their camera app, access shared permissions for the library, and even use useful filters to switch between personal and shared libraries.

Apple Fitness+

iOS 16.1 also brought a tweak to Apple Fitness+. Previously, users couldn't subscribe to the fitness program without an Apple Watch. With iOS 16.1, the system changes, letting users without a dedicated fitness device buy the subscription ($9.99 per month or $79.99 annually) and access it on their iPhones. However, users won't be able to access certain metrics like real-time heart rate.

Live Activities

Users can now access the live activity feed from third-party applications. This may include online orders, cab rides, and more in-app activities. Apple has also released an API that developers can use to integrate this feature into their applications.

Apple Wallet, Home, and Clean Energy Charging

Apart from removing the Apple Wallet from their device entirely, Apple Card users will be able to open high-yield savings account to grow their Daily Cash and share keys securely.

With the new Clean Energy Charging feature, you can reduce your carbon footprint by selectively charging your phone when lower carbon-emission electricity is available.

Lastly, Home, Apple's new home connectivity standard, will allow a wide range of innovative home accessories to connect and work together in an ecosystem and will be made available via the iOS 16.1 update.

Supported devices for iOS 16.1

Apple reported that the new update would be available for the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and the newer iPhone X, 11, 12, 13, 14, and SE (2,3) series. While the update isn't mandatory, it is certainly recommended to use the latest version of iOS for the best experience.

