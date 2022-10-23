When will iPhone SE 4 be released? Expected release date, specs, and more

New rumors reportedly highlight iPhone SE 4's undeniable similarity to the popular iPhone XR, which was first launched in 2018. According to speculations, Apple may be planning to launch the SE 4, which is expected to boast considerably better specifications than iPhone SE 2022.

A few days ago, the company released a new generation of iPad Pro, powered by the M2 chip, and a redesigned iPad 10 (2022). Apple's plans for 2022 have likely ended with the new iPad models going on sale. Now, fans await for the company to drop more details regarding its plans for the upcoming year. From the looks of things, the heavily-rumored spec-rich iPhone SE 4 is definitely going to receive an official mention next year.

Everything to know about Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 4

Popular rumors claim that Apple may be planning to release iPhone SE 4 in the first quarter of 2023. While the anticipated time of the launch aligns with Apple's trend, the company usually doesn't release SE models this frequently.

The latest iPhone SE model was launched in early 2022, and the one before that was released in 2020. The first SE smartphone came out in 2016. Hence, it can be concluded that the gap between the models is usually larger than a year.

If Apple is indeed planning to launch iPhone SE 4 in 2023, the company is expected to carry out its plans by March/April to ensure there's a significant gap in time before the launch of iPhone 15.

Expected specifications

According to Jon Prosser, a notable Apple tipster, iPhone SE 4 will look like a redesign of 2018's iPhone XR. It will feature a bigger display than previous SE models — possibly a 6.1-inch display like the XR — and also better battery life.

Unfortunately, insiders were only able to provide information regarding the model's design. There aren't many speculations surrounding the SE 4's technical specifications.

That said, there are a few things that one can anticipate. iPhone SE 4 is expected to be powered by the A15 bionic chip, which also runs the latest iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models. It will also include 5G support, possibly a better camera, and may move on from Touch ID to Face ID permanently.

Like most basic iPhone models, the SE 4 is expected to stick to the 60Hz refresh rate cap on its display. Apple will probably not omit the 64GB storage variant for this phone, as it did with the iPhone 13 series. Furthermore, the upcoming SE models aren't expected to support wireless charging as they are budget iPhone offerings.

Pricing

The SE 3 (2022) is priced at $429 for the 64GB variant, $479 for the 128GB variant, and $579 for the 256GB variant. The SE 4 may see more options in storage, but its starting price is expected to remain similar to the SE 3.

The tech giant never fails to offer new iterations in long-standing product lines every year. A month ago, Apple took the opportunity at its 'Far-Off' event to unveil the brand new iPhone 14 and 14 Pro Series, alongside a new range of watches. All these items are presently available.

