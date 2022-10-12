What to expect from the iPhone SE 4? Leaks suggest hole shaped cut-out, 6.1-inch LCD screen, and more 

The iPhone SE 3 was released in March of this year and comes with a 4.7-inch screen which is considered fairly small by present standards. The SE series from Apple is more budget oriented and cuts corners in features by removing face ID and saving costs.

The next iPhone SE, the 4th generation, is rumored to be significantly different from its predecessors and packs a larger 6.1-inch LCD screen. Moreover, if you were a fan of the iPhone XR, the good news is that the next iPhone SE will be adopting the same design, according to leaks. Other leaks and rumors about the device have been rounded up in this article.

The notch in the iPhone SE will still prevail as the design is borrowed from an older Apple device

A concept design of the SE 4 (Image via MacRumors)

Both the 2nd generation and 3rd gen iPhone SE smartphones are modeled after the iPhone 8, with identical sizes and shapes, both weighing 148 grams. The only difference between the two SE models is the internals, with the 3rd generation version rocking the A15 Bionic chipset and the camera from the iPhone 13, among other improvements.

The 2nd gen model was released back in 2020, with the 3rd gen making its appearance two years later. It is speculated that Apple will be following the same 2-year cycle, and will be releasing the 4th generation SE model in the first quarter of 2024.

The upcoming SE model is still not expected to have a Face ID sensor as Apple will be looking for ways to reduce costs and continue selling their budget smartphones at competitive prices.

Ross Young @DSCCRoss Ross Young @DSCCRoss Apple LCD iPhone leak, we now hear the next LCD iPhone SE will remain at 4.7" in 2022. Some rumors that it may have 5G with Sub-6 GHz as well. Also hearing about a 6.1" version in 2023 with punch hole rather than a notch. Apple LCD iPhone leak, we now hear the next LCD iPhone SE will remain at 4.7" in 2022. Some rumors that it may have 5G with Sub-6 GHz as well. Also hearing about a 6.1" version in 2023 with punch hole rather than a notch. We now hear the next LCD iPhone will be introduced in 2022 and called the SE Plus with the same 4.7" LCD as the 8 along with 5G. We hear the iPhone SE3 with a 5.7" - 6.1" LCD is now pushed to 2024. twitter.com/DSCCRoss/statu… We now hear the next LCD iPhone will be introduced in 2022 and called the SE Plus with the same 4.7" LCD as the 8 along with 5G. We hear the iPhone SE3 with a 5.7" - 6.1" LCD is now pushed to 2024. twitter.com/DSCCRoss/statu…

Dynamic Island, an appealing feature that was introduced on Apple's latest iPhone devices, has the potential to be included in the next SE device. The company could slightly change the design of the iPhone XR and include a hole-shaped cutout for the front camera instead of a notch to make Dynamic Island possible. As there will be no Face ID, the limited space for front-facing sensors will not be an issue.

Instead of Face ID, Apple will be going back to Touch ID. However, as there is no space on the bottom bezel of the iPhone XR, Touch ID will likely be implemented as a side button on the SE model, similar to the iPad Air and iPad Mini.

The 2nd generation SE model was launched at a starting price of $399, while the price of the 3rd generation model was bumped by $30, to $429. A similar trend can be anticipated with the release of the iPhone SE 4, and consumers can expect a starting price of $449 to $479.

