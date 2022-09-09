6 biggest changes in iPhone 14 and 14 Pro: Satellite connectivity, pill-shaped cutout, 48MP camera, and more

Apple has just launched its iPhone 14 and 14 Pro series. Even though there aren't many visual changes in the models themselves, there are a lot of other alterations.

The company has redesigned one of the mobile device's most identifiable characteristics — the sensor notch at the top of the screen. It has also introduced a great safety service with an Emergency SOS feature via satellite.

This article lists some of the biggest changes in the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro lineup.

Crash detection, Always-On Display, and other exciting features that have been introduced in the new iPhone 14 models

1) No SIM card slot

Apple is known for influencing changes in technology, such as the removal of the headphone jack. The company has now completely removed the SIM card slot. It claims this is a security feature since the SIM card can no longer be stolen.

According to Apple, eSIM, short for "embedded SIM," is the way forward. It does not require a physical SIM. Although eSIM is a feature that has been seen in previous models, this is the first time that a physical slot will be missing from a device.

This is only applicable for iPhones that are sold in the US for now.

2) Crash detection

Emergency services will be called automatically after a crash (Image via Apple)

A new "high dynamic range" gyro and "high-g" accelerometer have been added to all the new iPhone models.

The device can now detect when the user has been in a crash and will automatically call emergency services. This will be particularly useful when the user cannot physically make a call. Siri will request the user to make a call. If the user does not respond, a call will be made.

The crash detection feature also relies on some gathered data from onboard sensors. These include abrupt changes in direction, shifts in speed, changes in cabin pressure, and loud sound levels.

3) Dynamic Island

A highly improved notch (Image via Apple)

The new name of the iPhone 14 Pro's notch is Dynamic Island. It is a pill-shaped cutout at the top of the screen where various sensors will be housed, such as the camera, ambient light sensor, FaceID sensor, and more.

The cutout has been cleverly integrated into the software. The blank space will blend into notification alerts, music control, and turn-by-turn directions, making it seem like there is no notch itself.

4) Always-On Display

The always-on-display will feature useful information (Image via Apple)

The Always-On Display is a highly anticipated feature coming to the iPhone 14 Pro. Various rumors claimed that the feature would be added to the new generation of iPhones. Unfortunately, it has only been added to the Pro model.

The proximity sensor determines whether the iPhone is facing down or is inside a pocket so that the display can be switched off to save battery.

This feature can be turned off completely from the settings.

5) Improved camera

Take incredibly high-resolution pictures using the new iPhone 14 (Image via Apple)

As expected, Apple has massively improved the Pro model's main camera.

The new camera features a 48-megapixel sensor, which has been upgraded from the previous 12-megapixel sensor in the iPhone 13 Pro. The four-time resolution bump has been made possible, thanks to the A16 Bionic chip.

There is also a 2x telephoto option. It has a focal length of 48mm, with 3x telephoto and 0.5x ultra-wide modes.

The camera can shoot videos in 4K HDR at 24 or 30 FPS. A new "Action Mode" has also been introduced, which massively reduces shaking in footage by stabilizing handheld video-taking.

Additionally, the flash has been redesigned and is now called the "TrueTone" flash with 9 LEDs. Its pattern and intensity can be adjusted depending on the chosen focal length and composition.

6) Satellite connectivity

Contact friends and family without cellular range (Image via Apple)

In case of an emergency, iPhone 14 users will be able to make calls without WiFi or cellular range. The phone will be able to connect to the satellite network. All users have to do is point in the direction of the satellite, which will be guided by the device.

With this feature, messaging SOS services through text will also be possible. Moreover, users can also contact friends and family when out of cellular range.

The feature is only available in the US and Canada, and iPhone 14 buyers will have access to the service at no cost for two years.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh