Android Auto vs Apple CarPlay: Which is the superior smart car infotainment system in 2022?

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are two major infotainment systems in automobiles. They have significantly improved accessibility, entertainment, and navigation in vehicles.

However, the most convenient part of these operating systems is that they have a similar UI from car to car. Thus, users do not have to spend extra time digging into the operating system that each car vendor packs their vehicles with.

Both Google and Apple are constantly adding new features to improve the user experience. Several new features have been added to Android Auto this year after they were announced in the summer I/O 2022 event.

Those with access to both systems often don't know which one to choose. While both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay have their sets of pros and cons, there are subtle differences that can make either operating system a deal breaker for some users.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

A complete guide to the differences between Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

A.J. Knox @AJKNOX9



One of these things is not like the others. I asked Apple CarPlay to play “Night of the Vampire” by @rokyericksonTM and then it’s supposed to play similar music.One of these things is not like the others. I asked Apple CarPlay to play “Night of the Vampire” by @rokyericksonTM and then it’s supposed to play similar music. One of these things is not like the others. https://t.co/7aGMqAELwy

The most used features of navigation systems like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay include voice assistant, navigation, calls, and notifications. Both operating systems have integrated features to delight users while trying these basic tasks out. However, there are a few key differences between their implementations.

As their names suggest, users will need to have an Android smartphone with Android 8.0 Oreo or later to be able to use Google's car navigation system.

Those who wish to use Apple CarPlay should have an iPhone 5 or above with the latest version of the app installed.

Apple's Siri vs Google Assistant: Which is the better voice assistant for cars?

Apple CarPlay comes with Siri, while Android Auto packs Google Assistant. The latter is far superior when compared to the former.

Google Assistant has better voice recognition, provides more relevant results, and has robust support for other first-party and third-party apps like Google Maps and Spotify.

Google Assistant in Android Auto received a massive overhaul with the summer 2022 update, making it an even better choice.

Which among Android Auto and Apple CarPlay has a better software UI experience?

Both Google and Android's solutions come with a sophisticated and sleek software UI experience. Google has updated the software with better support across more vehicles and better usability as a part of their 2022 update.

Both car navigation systems look quite similar. However, each system has its pros and cons.

Having said that, CarPlay has a bunch of features that give it a few brownie points over Google's car navigation system.

Google Maps vs Apple Maps: Which is the better navigation system?

Mike Moreno @mmore77777 Whoa.... When did this update come out for Android Auto? Nice to see AA using all of the expanded space @MachE_VLOG Whoa.... When did this update come out for Android Auto? Nice to see AA using all of the expanded space @MachE_VLOG https://t.co/xh8Zhb0qWq

Google Maps is available on both car operating systems. Users can utilize Google's advanced global navigation system with the voice assistant without a hiccup on Apple CarPlay, where it is available as a third-party app.

Apple Maps still has some catching up to do when compared to Google Maps. To add to this, worse location identification over voice makes Apple Maps a deal breaker for many.

Calls and notifications

𝑶𝒕𝒔𝒊𝒍𝒆 𝑲 @OtsileJK Great news for us from #CES2020 . BMW has finally heeded to the call of many. Wireless Android Auto is coming to all Bimmers this July. It will be integrated with the digital cluster and heads up display. Existing customers with iDrive 7.0 will get OTA update at the end of 2020. Great news for us from #CES2020. BMW has finally heeded to the call of many. Wireless Android Auto is coming to all Bimmers this July. It will be integrated with the digital cluster and heads up display. Existing customers with iDrive 7.0 will get OTA update at the end of 2020. https://t.co/OB85KesTXl

Both Google and Apple's navigation systems show calls and notifications on the car's display while users are driving. This might be considered inappropriate and dangerous by many, but the feature cannot be turned off.

Apple's implementation of notification pop-ups can be distracting as they appear at the bottom of the screen, hiding vital navigation info below it. Google takes a more subtle approach and displays the notifications at the top of the screen.

Receiving a call on Apple CarPlay (Image via Apple)

While reading a notification or accepting a call, a similar trend continues. CarPlay takes up a lot of screen real estate, while Google displays the current navigation info or any background task while keeping the notification info or call controls on a small banner in a corner.

Android Auto is ultimately the better choice

Overall, both Android and Google's solutions have some issues. However, considering the overall experience, Android Auto clearly has the edge over Apple's CarPlay.

