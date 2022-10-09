Halloween sale 2022: All iPhone expected discounts, sale dates, and more

Halloween's spooky vibe is slowly approaching the community, bringing many discounts that people can avail of on their favorite products. This non-traditional festival is not only scary, but it also hosts exciting sales, letting people buy products from their wishlist at the lowest prices. Like every year, fans can expect an intriguing price slash on Apple's powerful mobile devices during Halloween 2022.

The tech giant behind mobile brilliance recently announced its most powerful device line in the recently held Far Off event. The iPhone 14 series offers four variants, much like its predecessors, the iPhone 13 and 12 series. The options available cater to a vast number of users of all kinds. However, Apple's creations usually fall under the premium bracket, which drives users towards sales events.

The upcoming Halloween sales will surely provide fans with exciting deals, letting everyone grab their favorite Apple devices at the lowest prices.

All iPhones are expected to be getting discounts at the upcoming Halloween sale (2022)

Halloween is celebrated on October 31 every year. As per the usual trend, major brands like Apple and Samsung are expected to offer their products at attractive rates owing to the popular festival.

The base rates for all iPhone models without discounts are as follows (rates differ with respect to storage options):

iPhone SE: From $429 iPhone 12: From $599 iPhone 13: From $699 iPhone 13 Mini: From $599 iPhone 14: From $799 iPhone 14 Plus: From $899 iPhone 14 Pro: From $999 iPhone 14 Pro Max: From $1099

Apple has powered the last three iPhone series with the most capable hardware and software from their end. While the iPhone 12 and 13 are powered by A14 and A15 bionic chipsets, the iPhone 14's premium variants have more to offer. That said, iPhone 12 and 13 are still strong contenders in some aspects.

The latest iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max come with a new A16 bionic chipset, which features a 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, a 5-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. However, the basic models, iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, feature the A15 chipset, similar to the iPhone 13, which was released in 2021.

There isn't much difference between the latest iPhone 14 and 13 series. In fact, the iPhone 13 may be a better choice for an upgrade for many. Similarly, the 12 series could be a couple of years old but offers excellent performance and all relevant features at a considerably lower cost.

Unfortunately, Apple has discontinued the premium variants of iPhone 12 and 13. The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max were discontinued last year, right after the launch of the 13 series.

Similarly, the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max were removed from the official Apple store once the 14 series was launched. Apple has regularized this tactic to keep its newest premium devices relevant. That said, users can still grab 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max from third-party resellers at exciting offers.

The upcoming Halloween sale is expected to start around October 20, offering users discounts on popular electronics. Apple is expected to host a sale around the same time. iPhone 12 and 13 feature small discounts at all times, but the Halloween sale will most possibly offer additional discounts that fans can grab.

One doesn't need to reiterate Apple's supremacy with mobile cameras. Besides offering the best-in-class performance, the most recent models also feature picture-perfect cameras, loaded with characteristics catering to the photographer in everyone.

iOS is free from bloatware, is exceptionally optimized, and receives regular updates, which makes iPhones a better choice for many. Despite all the benefits, mobile devices from Apple aren't easy on the pocket compared to Android phones.

The upcoming Halloween sale (2022) will be the perfect time to grab your new iPhone. Moreover, it could be the first sale of the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro series that users can utilize.

