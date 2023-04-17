5 best gaming keyboards in 2023

Whether you're a casual player or a hardcore gamer who spends hours grinding, using a quality gaming keyboard can significantly enhance your gaming experience. It is one of the essential tools in a gamer's arsenal. Choosing the right one that suits your gaming needs can be challenging as the market currently offers many gaming keyboards with many capabilities in different price brackets.

Some factors to consider before making the final choice include switches, key rollover, programmable keys, and ergonomics. Considering these factors, the following list will give you some excellent options to upgrade your gaming experience and take your gameplay to the next level.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Logitech G PRO X and 4 other best gaming keyboards

1) HyperX Alloy Origins 60 gaming keyboard ($79.99)

TKL (Tenkeyless) keyboards are an excellent choice for players who are limited by desk space or want to focus more on the screen by playing from a very close distance with their hands closer together. This TKL keyboard from HyperX demonstrates why it's the perfect option for gaming. This 60% gaming keyboard doesn't include a num-pad, a function row, or arrow keys to save some desk space. It comes with HyperX Red key switches and Hyper Aqua Switches with a wide range of RGB lighting, making it a solid choice for competitive gaming.

Spec HyperX alloy origins 60 Switch HyperX Red Dimensions(HxWxD) 17.4 x 5.2 x 1.4 inches Interface wired

Pros:

It provides a customizable experience for gamers with its swappable keycaps and ability to customize RGB lighting. High-quality build Perfect for gaming and typing, with its mechanical switches for faster response times and better accuracy.

Cons:

Not ideal for productivity Loud keys

2) Logitech G Pro X TKL wired keyboard($90.98)

This gaming keyboard is a masterpiece in precision engineering and flawless functionality, a perfect addition to any gaming setup. The Logitech G PRO X TKL Wired Keyboard is all about customization. From lighting to key configuration, every aspect of this keyboard is designed to customize and enhance the user's gaming experience. Gamers can easily create macros or shortcuts for their software or games to reach faster and have a competitive edge over opponents.

Spec Logitech G PRO X TKL wired Switch Logitech GX Blue, GX Brown, GX Red Dimensions(HxWxD) 14.2 x 6.02 x 1.3 inches Interface Wired

Pros:

It provides a customizable experience for gamers with its swappable keycaps and ability to customize RGB lighting. High-quality build Perfect for gaming and typing, with its mechanical switches for faster response times and better accuracy.

Cons:

Single-shot ABS keycaps

3) Razer Huntsman V2 ($139.98)

The Razer Huntsman V2 is an excellent gaming keyboard for gamers who demand the best. It is a full-size keyboard with minimal bezels, including a multifunctional dial with three media control buttons. It also has a comfortable leatherette wrist rest, fully customizable RGB lighting, and two types of critical switches: Clicky Optical Switch (Purple) and Linear Optical Switch (Red), to create the perfect gaming setup.

Spec Razer Huntsman V2 Switch Razer Clicky Purple/Linear Red Dimensions(HxWxD) 17.5 x 5.5 x 1.0 inches Interface Wired

Pros:

Unique actuation features High-quality build Perfect for gaming and typing, with its mechanical switches for faster response times and better accuracy.

Cons:

Inconsistent software Keys feel stiffed

4) Steelseries Apex Pro ($189.99)

The SteelSeries Apex Pro is a reliable mechanical keyboard option for gamers. It features the world's fastest OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable switches with 11x quicker responses and 10x swifter actuation, allowing gamers to adjust the actuation points to suit their playing style. It also has an OLED Smart Display that delivers information from games and apps, a clickable metal roller, and a media key. Furthermore, the keyboard is covered in a sleek aluminum frame, giving it a premium look.

Spec SteelSeries Apex Pro Switch OmniPoint Adjustable Mechanical Dimensions(HxWxD) 14 x 5.04 x 1.65 inches Interface Wired

Pros:

Customizable RGB lighting. OLED Smart Display OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable switches allow gamers to adjust the actuation points

Cons:

Not great for smaller desks Expensive

5) Corsair K100 RGB Optical-mechanical gaming keyboard ($217.99)

Corsair K100 RGB is a high-end mechanical gaming keyboard with all the features you can ever want. Like all its predecessors, it continues to bring the best performance possible. It packs Corsair's optical-mechanical keys and Axon technology, which offers 8x better performance than its competitors. Unlike the significant gaming keyboards, it has a polling rate of up to 4000Hz instead of 1000Hz. It has impressive speed and responsiveness, making it an ideal choice for gamers of all genres.

Spec Corsair K100 RGB Switch Cherry MX Speed RGB Silver, Corsair OPX Optical Mechanical Dimensions(HxWxD) 18.5 x 6.5 x 1.5 inches Interface Wired

Pros:

It provides a customizable experience for gamers to customize RGB lighting. 4000Hz polling rate. 8x better performance than its competitors.

Cons:

Expensive

If you plan to upgrade your gaming experience in 2023, investing in a new gaming keyboard is a great option. But the choice ultimately comes down to a lot of personal preferences. Remember to remember the essential features while making your decision, and choose a gaming keyboard that fits your comfort and style in gaming.

