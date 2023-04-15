The best gaming keyboards for competitive gaming

Gaming keyboards have become an important part of a gaming setup, being one of the primary input methods. Laptop users have also been using external keyboards for a better experience and gaming purposes. Gaming keyboards have taken over the market due to their responsive and clicky experience. These devices are important for competitive gaming to reduce irregularities and gain the required edge over opponents to win.

This is primarily due to the tactile and lag-free performance that can be experienced with mechanical keyboards. This is because the actuation of the buttons in a mechanical keyboard is quite different than normal membrane ones.

This article will highlight some of the best gaming keyboard choices for competitive gaming.

Note: The choices are subjective and reflect the opinion of the author.

Best gaming keyboards for competitive gaming

The term gaming keyboards generally refers to keyboards with mechanical switches that feature different types of buttons and customizable keycaps. Most of the higher-tier products in this category offer seamless modification as per the requirements of the user. This can improve the gaming experience even further with extensive flexibility.

With that in mind, here are some of the best gaming keyboards that competitive players can utilize.

1) SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL ($44.98)

The SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL is a viable choice for an entry-level competitive gamer. It is an 80% keyboard and has a comfortable layout that can be used for prolonged hours with high-profile keycaps. The switches are quite durable and can resist a small amount of spillage and dirt. It has RGB backlighting for a vivid visual experience alongside rubber dome keys for silent usage.

Specs SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL Form factor 80% Polling rate 1000 Hz Switches Whisper quiet RGB Yes Connectivity Wired

The latency on this keyboard is higher when compared to the best in the field but is a great option for an unparalleled budget experience.

2) Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition ($129.99)

The Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition is one of the few popular gaming keyboards in the market that has a price tag lower than $150. It is a fully mechanical keyboard that can provide a top-tier gaming experience with its performance-oriented optical switches for responsive and low-latency gameplay.

Specs Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL Form factor 80% Polling rate 8000 Hz Switches Razer Linear Optical RGB Yes Connectivity Wired

The layout is basic and does not feature dedicated media buttons on its 80% design. It has RGB backlighting and the switches feel responsive with consistent key travel.

3) Corsair K70 RGB TKL ($149.99)

The Corsair K70 RGB TKL is an entry-level keyboard for top-shelf products and has several features. It is a concise keyboard with an 80% form factor and a dedicated set of media buttons. The switches are responsive alongside a very solid plastic build that makes the product durable. It comes with different Cherry MX switches that can be chosen before purchasing.

Specs CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL Form factor 80% Polling rate 8000 Hz Switches Cherry MX RGB Yes Connectivity Wired

The Corsair gaming keyboard also comes with a dedicated button that puts it into tournament mode and helps users avoid accidental macro activation and distracting RGB strobes.

4) Logitech G715 ($169.99)

The Logitech G715 is one of the best mechanical keyboards and can be connected to devices using Bluetooth or USB-C for quick setup. The keys are ultra-fast and reduce input lag to a minimum. The product comes with a unique wrist-rest pad that matches the overall theme of the keyboard.

Specs Logitech G713 Form factor 80% Color White mist Switches GX mechanical RGB Yes Connectivity Wired and Bluetooth

The keyboard features mild RGB backlight colors with a fresh look that creates a truly unique-looking product. It is also an 80% keyboard and provides dedicated media buttons for easy accessibility.

5) SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL ($189.99)

The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL is easily one of the most responsive and tactical mechanical keyboards on the market. It boasts an advanced pre-travel distance option where users can assign different functions to the same key depending on how far down it is pressed. It comes with a detachable wrist rest and a tiny OLED smart display in the top right corner.

Specs SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Form factor 80% Polling rate 1000 Hz Switches OmniPoint 2.0 RGB Yes Connectivity Wired

The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL is a unique 80% form factor keyboard that fits well for competitive gamers. It ships with double-shot PBT keycaps for the best longevity and can be swapped out if required.

The esports scene is a highly competitive field where players must capitalize on every possible advantage to secure victory. Gaming keyboards aim to provide the most accurate and consistent experience with the best choice of switches and actuation technology.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

