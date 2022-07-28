7 best TKL mechanical keyboards for gaming (2022)

Gaming keyboards are essential for gamers to have a faster response time with low input latency, tactile feedback, and the satisfaction of having mechanical keys. Mechanical keyboards have more precision, accuracy, and features that only help while gaming, such as anti-ghosting, macro key recording, and the ability to choose the switch type.

The difference between a full-sized keyboard and a tenkeyless (TKL) keyboard is the absence of the number pad, which helps in saving some space on the desk. Some users don't use the number pad and having a lighter, more portable keyboard is convenient for them. This article will list the best TKL mechanical keyboards to spend your money on.

1) HyperX Alloy Origins Core - $89.99

The HyperX Alloy Origins Core (Image via Amazon)

The Alloy Origins Core by HyperX is an affordable keyboard that has a sturdy build quality and a bunch of features that suit gamers. Using HyperX's Ngenuity software, RGB lighting can be customized for individual keys and fully-programmable macros can be recorded. The body is built with aircraft-grade solid aluminum, and the keyboard has a premium feel and weight. It is a great mechanical keyboard with various key-switch options and is a great budget option.

2) Keychron K8 Tenkeyless - $99

The Keychron K8 Tenkeyless (Image via Keychron)

The K8 is one of the most outstanding sub-$100 keyboards by Keychron, and it works wired and wirelessly for extra convenience. It has RGB lighting with more than 15 in-built presets. The K8 is available in three different switch types and has a 4000 mAh battery that lasts for 70 hours before needing a recharge. The keys are hot-swappable, which means you can swap the key switches without having to desolder the keyboard, which is ideal for gamers who need to fully customize their keys.

3) SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL - $129.99

The SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL (Image via Amazon)

An exceptional keyboard by SteelSeries, the Apex 7 TKL is sturdy and satisfying to use, and it has per-key RGB lighting along with a unique OLED screen at the top right, which lets users change settings without having to access the software. It is one of the few TKL keyboards with dedicated media controls, a volume wheel, and macro buttons that are programmable in the companion app. It comes with a detachable wrist rest for better portability; however, its cable is not removable.

4) Ducky One 2 TKL - $135

The Ducky One 2 TKL (Image via Amazon)

This keyboard is incredibly suitable for gaming as it requires low actuation force and has a short travel distance that allows quick input. It is available in a variety of switches, and every key is macro-recordable so that users can perform complex tasks by combining various keys. Although it does not have a wrist rest, it has a straight design that is comfortable to type on, and the mechanical keys are satisfying to use. Using the Ducky RGB companion software, users can fully customize the RGB backlighting.

5) Corsair K70 RGB TKL - $139.99

The Corsair K70 RGB TKL (Image via Corsair)

The K70 RGB TKL by Corsair is a sturdy keyboard that packs a punch in a compact body. It comes with dedicated media controls that are convenient, and users can change the RGB presets using dedicated keys without having to download its iCUE software; however, it offers deeper customization. It is a super-fast keyboard with the ability to reach high polling rates of up to 8000Hz, which is eight times the speed of standard gaming keyboards.

6) Logitech G Pro X - $149.99

The Logitech G Pro X (Image via Logitech)

A unique feature of this keyboard is that users can swap every key switch individually to create the perfect gaming keyboard that suits them best. Each key switch set is an extra $50, and users can choose the base switch type. It has a premium build quality with a sleek plain black design and full RGB lighting that is customizable in the G Hub software where users can also program macros and create profiles. It is an overall great keyboard by Logitech.

7) Razer Deathstalker V2 TKL - $219.99

The Razer Deathstalker V2 TKL (Image via Razer)

The latest keyboard by Razer, the Deathstalker V2 TKL, was released on July 26 of this year, and the company has packed it with all the features one can think of. It has wireless connectivity, a 50-hour battery life, and multi-device support so that you can easily connect to multiple devices and switch on the go. The keyboard also has per-key fully customizable RGB lighting, on-the-fly macro recording, and anti-ghosting with a gaming mode. The only downside of this keyboard is that it is astonishingly expensive.

