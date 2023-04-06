Create

5 best mechanical keyboards in 2023

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Apr 06, 2023 16:44 IST
5 best mechanical keyboards in 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Gamers and other professionals rely on mechanical keyboards to deliver the best PC peripheral experience possible. These devices have a faster response time and tactile feedback due to their button actuation construction.

Consumers can choose from a variety of mechanical keyboards to meet their needs. There are different types of products with varied price ranges on the market. While money can fetch the best option available, some extravagant features may not be required by all users. Consumers who don't need a lot can choose to go the wallet-friendly way and save a few bucks by picking a different option.

Logitech, Razer, and Steelseries are some of the most popular manufacturers in the peripherals industry. However, there are other competitors in the segment that provide great, if not better, keyboards and have gained massive support from the community.

The list of tactile keyboard options has expanded exponentially in the last few years, introducing healthy competition between companies and resulting in many budget-friendly products.

This article lists some of the best mechanical keyboards in 2023.

Note: The choices in the list are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the author.

NuPhy Air75 and 4 other great mechanical keyboards in 2023

1) Royal Kludge RK61 ($64.99)

The Royal Kludge RK61 is a great choice for those who want a responsive and lightweight mechanical keyboard. It features a hot-swappable PCB that can be used to switch out the keys and control how the keyboard feels and sounds. This also affects the longevity of the peripherals, as users can swap out broken or malfunctioning buttons.

SpecsRoyal Kludge RK61
Switch choicesRK Red/ RK Blue/ RK Brown
SwitchRoyal Kludge
BuildPlastic frame
Hot swappableYes
KeycapsDoubleshot ABS keycaps
ConnectivityBluetooth 5.0, Wireless 2.4 GHz, and wired USB-C

The Royal Kludge RK61 also features Bluetooth connectivity, a 10-hour battery life, and a choice between brown, blue, and red hot-swappable switches.

2) Keychron K10 ($104)

The Keychron K10 offers great value for money with its smooth typing experience. It features Bluetooth and wired connectivity with up to 200 hours of battery life (with the backlights switched off).

The only problem that users may face with this mechanical keyboard is that it does not have a specific application to control the RGB effects present on the product.

SpecsKeychron K10
Switch choicesBrown/ Blue/ Red
SwitchGateron G Pro
BuildAluminum frame
Hot swappableYes
KeycapsPBT keycaps
ConnectivityBluetooth 5.0 and Wired USB-C

The Keychron K10 also features the Gateron G Pro switches, which establishes it as one of the best offerings in this price range.

3) NuPhy Air75 ($129.99)

The NuPhy Air75 is a low-profile mechanical keyboard with a total of 84 keys. It can be connected to the required device with Bluetooth and a USB-C cable. The company claims that the device has around 48 hours of battery life to complete day-to-day tasks, but the performance may vary for every individual.

The keyboard also boasts an RGB backlight mode that can be shuffled with its companion software for Windows PCs.

SpecsNuPhy Air75
Switch choicesBrown/ Blue/ Red
SwitchGateron
BuildAluminum frame
Hot swappableYes
KeycapsLow profile thin keycaps
Connectivity2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, and wired USB-C

The NuPhy Air75 features multimedia keys with shortcut buttons for users who want to connect it to MacOS devices.

4) Razer Pro Type Ultra ($179.54)

The Razer Pro Type Ultra is one of the cleanest mechanical keyboard builds in the entire industry and offers a smooth wrist rest pad. It has 104 keys and features silent mechanical switches in a single-color backlighting mode.

The keyboard can be wirelessly connected to up to four different devices, thanks to the Razer Productivity Dongle.

SpecsRazer Pro Type Ultra
Switch choicesYellow
SwitchRazer Yellow Mechanica
BuildMetal top cover
Hot swappableYes
KeycapsDouble-shot ABS
ConnectivityWired USB, Bluetooth, and Razer Dongle (2.4 GHz)

Although its price is quite steep, the Razer Pro Type Ultra provides a great experience that can balance both professional and gaming workloads with over 80 million clicks.

5) Keychron Q6 ($205)

The Keychron Q6 is an attractive mechanical keyboard with RGB backlighting and wired connection support for USB-A and C ports. It is completely customizable and provides double-shot PBT keycaps for the best typing experience. The keys can also be reprogrammed to create different macros for Windows, MacOS, or Linux.

SpecsKeychron Q6
Switch choicesBrown/ Blue/ Red
SwitchGateron G Pro
BuildCNC Aluminum body
Hot swappableYes
KeycapsDouble-shot OSA PBT
ConnectivityWired USB-A and USB-C

The Keychron Q6 also packs Gateron Pro Mechanical red switches with a guaranteed long lifetime and hot-swappable sockets. It can support Gateron, Kailh, Cherry switches on the PCB and requires zero soldering.

