5 best mechanical keyboards in 2023

Gamers and other professionals rely on mechanical keyboards to deliver the best PC peripheral experience possible. These devices have a faster response time and tactile feedback due to their button actuation construction.

Consumers can choose from a variety of mechanical keyboards to meet their needs. There are different types of products with varied price ranges on the market. While money can fetch the best option available, some extravagant features may not be required by all users. Consumers who don't need a lot can choose to go the wallet-friendly way and save a few bucks by picking a different option.

Logitech, Razer, and Steelseries are some of the most popular manufacturers in the peripherals industry. However, there are other competitors in the segment that provide great, if not better, keyboards and have gained massive support from the community.

The list of tactile keyboard options has expanded exponentially in the last few years, introducing healthy competition between companies and resulting in many budget-friendly products.

This article lists some of the best mechanical keyboards in 2023.

Note: The choices in the list are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the author.

NuPhy Air75 and 4 other great mechanical keyboards in 2023

1) Royal Kludge RK61 ($64.99)

The Royal Kludge RK61 is a great choice for those who want a responsive and lightweight mechanical keyboard. It features a hot-swappable PCB that can be used to switch out the keys and control how the keyboard feels and sounds. This also affects the longevity of the peripherals, as users can swap out broken or malfunctioning buttons.

Specs Royal Kludge RK61 Switch choices RK Red/ RK Blue/ RK Brown Switch Royal Kludge Build Plastic frame Hot swappable Yes Keycaps Doubleshot ABS keycaps Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wireless 2.4 GHz, and wired USB-C

The Royal Kludge RK61 also features Bluetooth connectivity, a 10-hour battery life, and a choice between brown, blue, and red hot-swappable switches.

2) Keychron K10 ($104)

The Keychron K10 offers great value for money with its smooth typing experience. It features Bluetooth and wired connectivity with up to 200 hours of battery life (with the backlights switched off).

The only problem that users may face with this mechanical keyboard is that it does not have a specific application to control the RGB effects present on the product.

Specs Keychron K10 Switch choices Brown/ Blue/ Red Switch Gateron G Pro Build Aluminum frame Hot swappable Yes Keycaps PBT keycaps Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 and Wired USB-C

The Keychron K10 also features the Gateron G Pro switches, which establishes it as one of the best offerings in this price range.

3) NuPhy Air75 ($129.99)

The NuPhy Air75 is a low-profile mechanical keyboard with a total of 84 keys. It can be connected to the required device with Bluetooth and a USB-C cable. The company claims that the device has around 48 hours of battery life to complete day-to-day tasks, but the performance may vary for every individual.

The keyboard also boasts an RGB backlight mode that can be shuffled with its companion software for Windows PCs.

Specs NuPhy Air75 Switch choices Brown/ Blue/ Red Switch Gateron Build Aluminum frame Hot swappable Yes Keycaps Low profile thin keycaps Connectivity 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, and wired USB-C

The NuPhy Air75 features multimedia keys with shortcut buttons for users who want to connect it to MacOS devices.

4) Razer Pro Type Ultra ($179.54)

The Razer Pro Type Ultra is one of the cleanest mechanical keyboard builds in the entire industry and offers a smooth wrist rest pad. It has 104 keys and features silent mechanical switches in a single-color backlighting mode.

The keyboard can be wirelessly connected to up to four different devices, thanks to the Razer Productivity Dongle.

Specs Razer Pro Type Ultra Switch choices Yellow Switch Razer Yellow Mechanica Build Metal top cover Hot swappable Yes Keycaps Double-shot ABS Connectivity Wired USB, Bluetooth, and Razer Dongle (2.4 GHz)

Although its price is quite steep, the Razer Pro Type Ultra provides a great experience that can balance both professional and gaming workloads with over 80 million clicks.

5) Keychron Q6 ($205)

The Keychron Q6 is an attractive mechanical keyboard with RGB backlighting and wired connection support for USB-A and C ports. It is completely customizable and provides double-shot PBT keycaps for the best typing experience. The keys can also be reprogrammed to create different macros for Windows, MacOS, or Linux.

Specs Keychron Q6 Switch choices Brown/ Blue/ Red Switch Gateron G Pro Build CNC Aluminum body Hot swappable Yes Keycaps Double-shot OSA PBT Connectivity Wired USB-A and USB-C

The Keychron Q6 also packs Gateron Pro Mechanical red switches with a guaranteed long lifetime and hot-swappable sockets. It can support Gateron, Kailh, Cherry switches on the PCB and requires zero soldering.

