5 best white gaming keyboards in 2022

Quality gaming accessories such as a good mouse, monitor, and gaming keyboard are of vital importance when playing PC games. A good keyboard will help users match the pace of the game, which is rather important in intense games like PUBG where quick reflexes are required.

Color and appearance is also important when it comes to the visual appeal of a proper gaming system. A white-colored keyboard, in particular, is esthetically pleasing and works well with all other colors of additional accessories. For this reason, the article below will explore the top five white gaming keyboards in 2022.

List of 5 eye-catching white gaming keyboards in 2022

5) Razer Huntsman Mini

Cost: $135

Switch Type: Razer Clicky and Linear Optical

Connectivity: Wired

Razer is undoubtedly the top company when it comes to gaming accessories such as headphones, mice, and gaming keyboards. This keyboard's 60% form factor gives the user additional space for their mouse on the desk. Furthermore, the durable switches are optical with an incredibly quick response time and make for a great typing experience.

The Huntsman Mini also offers PBT keycaps with outstanding build quality and vibrant RGB lighting. With a pricing that is reasonable in comparison to other keyboards of similar design, this keyboard is good for games like LOL: Wild Rift.

4) Corsair K70 RGB MK2 SE

Cost: $160

Switch Type: Cherry MX Low Profile Speed

Connectivity: Wired

The Corsair K70 RGB MK2 SE, available in both the white and gray color options, is definitely an accessory to check out if one is looking for the best full-sized white gaming keyboard. Although the K70 is excellent for gaming, it is fairly large and not designed for compact desks.

The Cherry MX Speed mechanical switches, PBT double-shot keycaps, numerous additional keys, the volume knob, good RGB lighting, and a wrist rest are all included with the pricey K70. All of the above features make it perfect for PC games like Fall Guys and PUBG.

3) Durgod Taurus K320 TKL

Cost: $145

Switch Type: Cherry MX

Connectivity: Wired

The vast variety of switches available on Durgod is one of its best features. You can choose from Cherry Speed Silver switches for competitive gamers to Cherry MX Blue switches for those who prefer traditional typing.

The keyboard has double shot PBT keycaps, which feel wonderful to type on. Any keycap can be changed with ease, courtesy of the vintage Cherry MX stem. It features adjustable height and a superb construction quality. It is perfect for PC games like Destiny 2.

2) Ducky One 2 Mini

Cost: $119

Switch Type: Cherry MX Silent Red

Connectivity: Wired

The Razer Huntsman is a fantastic gaming keyboard because of its lightning-fast optical switches, but users who type frequently might prefer the Ducky One 2 Mini. This is a great option for excellent gaming performance as well as an excellent typing experience thanks to the Cherry MX Silent Red switches.

The keyboard offers excellent build quality, PBT keycaps, a reasonably bright detachable USB-C cable, and RGB lights. For games like Genshin Impact, this keyboard is a great choice.

1) Logitech G915 TKL

Cost: $229

Switch Type: GL Tactile, Linear and Clicky

Connectivity: Wired and Wireless

The Logitech G915 TKL, which is also available in the white model, is the best high-end option available for low-profile mechanical gaming keyboards, which are becoming more and more popular.

Both the 2.4 Ghz and Bluetooth connections allow the keyboard to be used in either wired or wireless modes, with the possibility of connecting to multiple devices at the same time. Since the 2.4GHz dongle offers a faster and more reliable connection than Bluetooth, it is advisable to use it instead. This advanced keyboard is ideal for playing high-end PC games.

