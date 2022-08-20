3 budget Cherry MX mechanical keyboard switch alternatives that are actually decent

Cherry MX represents the premium mechanical keyboard segment as the German giant has been in the business for several decades. They were the first to patent the switches that run this type of keyboard.

Since then, much has changed in the scene. While Cherry MX continues to be on top, many more affordable options exist.

Popularly called clones, these mechanical switches have been developed in response to the many more premium options available on the market. Despite being called clones, these switches provide buyers with many options.

Not everyone can afford the premium options; here's where the budget options come in. While not all these choices are great, users can choose from three good brands. Each of these brands has become a staple of the budget mechanical keyboard industry, and they come in different types, allowing more freedom to the customers.

They can be seen in famous brands like Gamdias and Red Gear, which have gained lots of popularity.

Three mechanical keyboard switch alternatives that can be great budget options

3) Kailh Switches

The Kailh brand is one of several mechanical keyboard switch brands that has grown in China in recent years. A significant reason for the switch being cheap is its production facility in the Asian country itself.

However, lower prices don't mean poor overall quality. Users also have the option to choose from different types of switches.

Aside from the traditional reds, blues, and browns, Kailh also provides other categories of mechanical keyboard switches that cater to a broad audience.

There are some tradeoffs, though, due to the difference in pricing from premium options like Cherry MX. For starters, the switches are less durable than Cherry MX, which has a tested lifetime of 100 million key presses.

Secondly, the one switch where Kailh truly excels is the clicky blue one. The sound it produces is fantastic and is the ideal blue switch for anyone.

Regarding the other variants, there is a bit of roughness felt on the press. This is strange, given that all the switches have the same actuation point.

The Speed and the Box switches add additional options, and Kailh switches are also hot-swappable, making them good candidates for customization.

2) Outemu Switches

Outemu switches have become the primary life force of budget mechanical keyboards as the brand is used heavily nowadays. Outemu switches traditionally come at the lowest cost of all three listed here and are considered the cheapest on the market.

However, the required quality is still there as the keys are reasonably durable and get the expected job done well. Unlike Kailh, Outemu doesn't offer as many types and subtypes, which perhaps has to do with the price range of the products.

There are some negatives as very few Outemu-switch enabled keyboards are hot-swappable. Additionally, the keys can sometimes feel unstable and shaky if users take notice.

However, many of these issues can be ignored as they won't be noticeable easily. Outemu switches are very affordable, which makes the keyboards that use them relatively cheap.

They provide a good choice, especially for beginners or those looking for a cheap membrane alternative.

1) Gateron Switches

In general, Gateron can be considered the costliest among all three options listed here. Yet, their performance level and overall options make it worth investing the extra buck.

Interestingly, this budget mechanical keyboard switch can ably compete with Cherry MX switches at nearly half the price. Unlike Outemu and Kailh switches, Gaterons are incredibly smooth to use, and most give a very premium experience despite having some disadvantages.

For one, they aren't as durable as a Cherry MX switch. This is an issue than can be found in all budget options, as the premium ones have greater durability at a higher price.

Secondly, sound is an essential esthetic of mechanical keyboards. Nations are relatively quieter, making them suitable or unsuitable based on the environment.

These are all problems that can be easily ignored, and for the most part, the Gateron switches don't have any competition in the budget option. It is the best cheap alternative for users if they can't afford the premium options like Cherry MX.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer