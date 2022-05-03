5 best Premium Crate rewards in BGMI (May 2022)

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) is known for its realistic BR shooter gameplay. Like the global variant, this Indian version of PUBG Mobile also offers an array of weapons, maps, modes, and more. However, the gun mechanics and game physics stand out in BGMI's case, making it an impressive mobile game.

However, in-game features is not the only thing that attracts fans' attention, as there is a plethora of item skins that one can acquire in BGMI. Players can access events, the in-game shop, and the Royale Pass to get their hands on attractive in-game cosmetics. There are many ways in BGMI to acquire different items, and crates are among them.

The best Premium Crate rewards in Battlegrounds Mobile India (May 2022)

The best Premium Crate rewards in Battlegrounds Mobile India that players can claim this month are as follows:

1) Easter Surprise Grenade

If players have extra coupons, the Easter-themed grenade skin is a great collectible to unlock from Battlegrounds Mobile India's Premium Crates. Easter Surprise Grenade has a chocolate candy-like texture with a green-colored torn gift wrap and a yellow-colored ribbon.

2) Cherry Crystal Backpack

Premium Crates have multiple backpack skins in the prize pool that boast beautiful designs. However, the Cherry Crystal skin has a unique pink-colored design that makes it stand apart from others. The crystal-like design is the highlight of the backpack across all three levels available.

3) Bunny Friends Set

After a beautiful backpack skin, the next reward on the list is the Bunny Friends costume set, which is also quite tough to claim due to its rarity. The pink and white-colored outfit set has a fun appeal due to the bunny ears and carrots. Thus, the Bunny Friends Set is the best option if players want to look unique in a crowd.

4) Azure Battlecat Set

Azure Battlecat Set (Image via Krafton)

If players are into high-tech futuristic designs, they can go for the Azure Battlecat Set. Any character in BGMI can wear the blue and silver-colored female outfit set. Players can also access an exclusive emote alongside the outfit.

5) Bunny Friends Helmet

Bunny Friends Helmet (Image via Krafton)

Another impressive and fun-looking collectible on this list is Bunny Friends Helmet. The protective gear skin is extremely attractive when combined with the outfit set mentioned earlier on this list. The helmet features bunny ears on all three variants.

How to claim Premium Crate rewards in Battlegrounds Mobile India?

How to obtain Premium Crate rewards in BGMI? (Image via Krafton)

Gamers can acquire the rewards featured in Premium Crates at random after they spin using UC. Usually, each turn costs 60 UC, and opening 10 crates at once has a price tag of 540 Unknown Cash. However, users can claim Premium Crate in BGMI at a discounted price of 18 UC at the moment.

Alternatively, gamers can use Premium Crate Coupons to acquire random rewards from the given reward pool. Players can obtain these coupons by completing particular tasks in the game via events or system achievements.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

