BGMI M10 Royale Pass release date and all you need to know

Various reasons have contributed to the rise of BGMI in the Indian gaming market in the last few months. However, nothing matches the craze and excitement for the monthly Royale Pass amongst players and fans.

Every update brings several new features, modes, events, and items to add enthusiasm to the players' battle royale experience. The 1.9 update also brought in various new additions and the Month 9 Royale Pass, which is coming to an end.

The conclusion of the Cycle 2 Season 5 Month 10 Royale Pass will make way for the Month 10 Royale Pass to arrive in the game. Users across the country have been eagerly waiting for the new RP to arrive so that they can get their hands on the rewards contained in it.

When will the Cycle 2 Season 5 Month 10 Royale Pass arrive in BGMI?

The new Cycle System in Battlegrounds Mobile India has broken away from the previous norm of having a single Royale Pass for an entire season. Currently, every season in the game witnesses two RPs.

Each month has a different RP, enabling gamers to receive more rewards.

The Month 9 Royale Pass will conclude on 20 March, which will see the RP section getting locked for hours. The Month 10 Royale Pass will be rolled out on 21 April at 5.30 am IST.

The Month 10 RP in BGMI will be based on the 'Micro Battle' theme and available in two different versions, the Elite Pass version (360 UC) and the Elite Pass Plus version (960 UC).

Players will be assigned several RP missions spread over four different weeks, which will help them rank up RP levels and obtain the special rewards contained in it.

However, users who have purchased the Royale Pass (either the Elite Pass or the Elite Pass Plus version) in months 8 and 9 will receive an EZ License Card. This card will enable them to unlock missions for the next week before others.

List of upcoming rewards in the C2S5 Month 10 Royale Pass

The upcoming M10 Royale Pass will introduce various new cosmetics and items that gamers can add to their inventory to elevate its quality. While the paid RP section will contain theme rewards, the unpaid RP section will only have a handful of new rewards.

Here's a look at several rewards that will be available in the Month 10 Royale Pass in BGMI.

Pink Shelter Skorpion

Pink Shelter Set

Fluorescent Flash Cover

Pixel Bolt Backpack

Stomp Ground Emote (also available for players without RP)

RP Avatar (M10)

Raging Bomb Ornament

Monster Chef Parachute (also available for players without RP)

Dream Butterfly Grenade

Casual Stroll Set (also available for players without RP)

Lush World Plane Finish

Infernal Chef

Blue Tint M16A4 (also available for players without RP)

Graffiti Wall AKM

Infernal Chef Cover

Infernal Chef Set

Furthermore, the new Royale Pass will introduce the Month 10 RP Badges, which can be used to play the mini arcade game in the RP section of BGMI. The Royale Adventure Arcade game is based on Treasure Hunt and rewards users with cosmetics (from previous Royale Pass seasons), BP, and silver fragments.

Edited by Ravi Iyer