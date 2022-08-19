Cherry MX vs Outemu switches: Do you really need to spend a premium on a mechanical keyboard?

When it comes to mechanical keyboards, Cherry MX and Outemu switches couldn't be further apart as two brands on the opposite end of the spectrum.

The former is the German giant of keyboard switches and was the first to produce a dedicated switch. Its success has created many options like Gateron and Outemu, which are even considered by some as clones.

The term "clone" is a bit farfetched as many of these options provide stiff competition to premium options like Cherry MX. Outemu, in particular, is one of the cheapest brands made in China. The switches have become a staple of brands like Redgear in the budget segment.

Mechanical keyboards have traditionally been expensive options that led to the evolution of membrane keyboards in the first place. With so many options now, users are more inclined to get a budget mechanical option over membrane keyboards with their own issues.

However, there are still some reasons why going for a premium option like Cherry MX is better.

Opting for premium options like Cherry MX mechanical keyboards makes sense despite budget options like Outemu

There need to be certain clarifications before dissecting the need for a premium option when it comes to mechanical keyboards. For starters, users today have more options than others as top brands like Razer and HyperX have developed their own first-party premium mechanical switches.

Some are even better than the Cherry MX switches in certain areas.

The Outemu switches are in stark contrast, as most mechanical keyboards using them are available under the $50 category. This differs from the premium options that start from $80 and go above.

The Outemu switches are pretty durable and functional, but these keys suffer from certain limitations. Firstly, they don't come with the usual rating regarding keystroke durability.

The Premium options usually go from 50 million keystrokes right up to 100 million in some. Cheaper options are a lot less durable and often lack in certification.

Then comes the number of available options. Different mechanical keyboard switches have various uses, and not everything is suitable for all purposes.

Outemu switches are a lot more limited as they are only available in the standard variants — red, blue, and brown. Cherry MX, in comparison, has seven types of standard switches, aside from a few special editions.

Many mechanical keyboards are hot-swappable, allowing users to replace one switch with another. Premium options are usually better suited for this, and the keyboards that use them have this feature by default.

Budget-friendly options aren't hot-swappable, which again limits users from customizing their devices.

Cheaper options usually retain similar characteristics to their premium counterparts. In layman's terms, the Outemu browns will offer the same tactile bump as Cherry MX browns.

However, there's a significant difference between their overall impacts as the actuation forces are much more refined.

One key difference also comes in the overall quality of the mechanical keyboards. While this isn't directly related to the switches, it stems down to the difference in device budget. Cheaper keyboards typically employ the Outemu switches, and they sometimes miss the premium feel-good factor.

Those who are just starting with the mechanical keyboard can easily opt for cheaper switches. There are three great options to pick from that serve the basic needs of all types of consumers.

However, investing in premium switches is better in the long run. The ability to swap switches on the fly offers users the ability to use two or more types without changing the base model of the keyboard.

While these switches are costlier, they offer certain things that a budget option will never do.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer