5 best Corsair keyboards

Corsair is a leading keyboard manufacturer whose products are mostly gaming-focused. Thus, most of its keyboards are mechanical and pack RGB lighting to appeal to the gaming audience.

The company works with OEM manufacturers to put together some of the best keyboards on every budget. Its lineup starts from around $50 and continues till the upper hundreds.

The manufacturer sells keyboards in every form factor. The list includes 60% mini-keyboards, tenkeyless options, and more.

We have listed some of the best options from the company that users can buy right now.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

K70 RGB PRO wired mechanical gaming keyboard and 4 other great Corsair keyboards right now

1) K55 RGB PRO XT gaming keyboard ($79.99)

The K55 RGB PRO XT mechanical gaming keyboard (Image via Newegg)

The Corsair K55 RGB PRO XT mechanical gaming keyboard is a budget option from the company. It is based on a full-size form factor and comes with features like dedicated media and volume keys, macro keys, per-key lighting, and detachable palm rest.

Auvy3n 🇩🇪🌈 @Auvy3n #TwitchDE #gaymer Time for some sick game changers. Got myself a present for Christmas. @CORSAIR . Amazing fast,yesterday ordered today delivered.Corsair K55 RGB keyboard with 6 Makro keys usable for stream deck, Corsair Harpoon RGB Pro. Not being paid to say it!!! #smallstreamer Time for some sick game changers. Got myself a present for Christmas. @CORSAIR . Amazing fast,yesterday ordered today delivered.Corsair K55 RGB keyboard with 6 Makro keys usable for stream deck, Corsair Harpoon RGB Pro. Not being paid to say it!!! #smallstreamer #TwitchDE #gaymer https://t.co/bL3ow3TMol

The K55 is a wired keyboard, but it is not mechanical. According to the manufacturer, the K55 RGB PRO XT packs rubber dome keys. It also has IP42 dust and spill resistance.

The keyboard comes with Elgato Stream Deck software integration as well as full support for Corsair iCUE and game integration.

2) K70 RGB TKL Champion series mechanical gaming keyboard ($114.99)

The K70 RGB TKL Champion series mechanical gaming keyboard (Image via Newegg)

The K70 RGB TKL Champion Series mechanical gaming keyboard is a high-quality compact keyboard from the company. It has wired connectivity via a USB Type-C cable with Corsair Axon technology.

The K70 RGB TKL Champion Series packs precision-molded PBT double-shot keycaps like the other high-end Corsair keyboards on this list. It also comes with Cherry MX Speed RGB Silver mechanical keys.

With a durable aluminum frame, the K70 RGB TKL Champion Series is one of the best-built compact keyboards on the market.

3) K70 RGB PRO wired mechanical gaming keyboard ($159.99)

The K70 RGB PRO wired mechanical gaming keyboard (Image via Newegg)

The Corsair K70 RGB Pro wired gaming keyboard is a full-size, high-end offering from the company. It packs Cherry MX Red switches, PBT double-shot PRO keycaps, and a dedicated palm rest.

The device has AXON hyper-processing technology that reduces latency and increases performance and processing power. With high-end switches and an unmatched chassis, this keyboard is geared toward competitive gamers.

4) K70 Pro Mini Wireless RGB mechanical gaming keyboard ($159.99)

The K70 Pro Mini Wireless RGB mechanical gaming keyboard (Image via Newegg)

The Corsair K70 Pro Mini wireless mechanical gaming keyboard is a compact keyboard that prioritizes convenience and usability. The keyboard packs Cherry MX Red switches that are swappable. It supports Slipstream wireless connectivity, Bluetooth, and wired connections.

The K70 Pro Mini comes with precision-molded double-shot pro keycaps. According to the company, the keyboard lasts up to 32 hours on a full charge.

5) K100 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard ($229.99)

The K100 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard (Image via Newegg)

The K100 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard is a premium option from the company. It packs Cherry MX Speed RGB silver key switches and wired connectivity with Axon hyper-processing technology.

Corsair claims the K100 is its "most advanced gaming keyboard experience" yet. The device comes with up to four times faster throughput with native 4,000 Hz hyper-polling.

Vintage Wolf @TheVintageWolf_ @CORSAIR My new K100 w/ OPX switches is treating me great and looks AMAZING :D @CORSAIR My new K100 w/ OPX switches is treating me great and looks AMAZING :D https://t.co/o4ERp1fdig

The highlighted feature of this keyboard is the programmable iCUE control wheel on the top left. It allows users to control the RGB backlighting or even for media jogging. The wheel can be set up via the iCUE software.

