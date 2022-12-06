OnePlus teases new mechanical keyboard, set to launch soon

In a community post on Monday, OnePlus product manager Percy T revealed that the company is making a new mechanical keyboard. The device has been designed to "bring something new" and will help users "be more productive (or a better gamer)."

Considering OnePlus' target audience, which mainly consists of mobile users and gamers, a mechanical keyboard seems a bit excessive. The company is planning to include multiple customization options, including custom switches. Therefore, this upcoming product is a hot story to follow this holiday season.

More details on upcoming OnePlus mechanical keyboard

The keyboard was finalized in a secret OEF (Image via OnePlus)

There is not a lot of concrete information about the upcoming keyboard just yet. The company had a "super-hush-hush" Open Ears Forum (OEF) with 10 Core users back on November 17, 2022. According to Percy, the idea of making a mechanical keyboard seems to have been generated from there.

The smartphone designer asked the users which product category they would like the company to branch into based on user experience and product insight for office scenarios. A mechanical keyboard turned out to be the winner.

In the OEF, OnePlus used a sample pack with a Switch Sampler Kit and four different material keycaps. As Percy mentioned, the company's initial expectations matched the open-talk conclusion "remarkably."

According to the community post, the new mechanical keyboard will focus on improving the work-from-home experience and long usage hours. The manufacturer has used tools to "optimize" both the work and gaming experience with this device.

The Switch Sampler kit and the four different keycaps used in OEF (Image via OnePlus)

The keyboard aims to remove the "mess" from users' desks and reduce wrist pain after long usage hours. Since it is customizable, the company will also allow users to opt for their choice of switches.

The smartphone manufacturer also mentioned that most keyboards are too expensive, especially for newcomers in the mechanical keyboard scene. Thus, it intends to launch the product with a special price tag that could act as an entry-level option for both gaming and work.

The smartphone designer is working closely with Keychron, a leading keyboard manufacturer, for its upcoming product. Together, they are building a product that combines durability with "soft-to-the-touch" contact.

Ideally, the keyboard should be well-suited to all major working requirements. How this translates to a real-life product remains to be seen.

Percy also mentioned that they intend to make a product that remains "durable" even after long-term usage.

Starcommander✨👨🏻‍💻 @Starcommander10



Can't wait to see the final product.

OnePlus keyboard launching soon

#OnePlusAnniversary Last month, I was invited to a top secret 🤫 OEF by @oneplus Can't wait to see the final product.OnePlus keyboard launching soon Last month, I was invited to a top secret 🤫 OEF by @oneplusCan't wait to see the final product.OnePlus keyboard launching soon 😎😁#OnePlusAnniversary https://t.co/zwxmBREcVh

Overall, the upcoming OnePlus customizable mechanical keyboard looks interesting. Luckily, we won't have to wait long for more information about this product. The company is expected to unveil it on December 15, 2022.

It will certainly be interesting to have another contender in the customizable mechanical keyboard space.

