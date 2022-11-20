5 best gaming keyboard deals in Black Friday 2022 Sale

A precise and well-built gaming keyboard is an extremely important feature of a gaming setup, and most gamers on PC usually look for one that suits their budget and promises fast and precise input. The design matters, too, dictating whether the keyboard is comfortable and durable enough. Thankfully, the ongoing pre-Black Friday season will allow fans to easily fulfill their gaming keyboard wishes.

Black Friday is set to arrive in less than a week, allowing enthusiasts to grab exciting deals on popular items. Out of all the categories, gaming accessories, namely gaming keyboards, mice, headphones, chairs, desks, and more, have garnered major attention in early sale events on platforms like Amazon and Best Buy.

Here are some top Black Friday deals for gaming keyboards

5) HyperX Alloy Origins Wired Mechanical Keyboard (Full Size)

Price after discount: $59.99

With Black Friday swiftly approaching the calendar, Best Buy has slashed the price of the HyperX Alloy Origins by an intriguing $50. The full-size mechanical gaming keyboard features wired connectivity but is portable and allows gamers to weave a custom, comfortable setup with adjustable angles.

Alongside the accuracy-inducing mechanical switches, the HyperX Alloy Origins features an intriguing, compact design. The RGB backlight lets one view the keys comfortably in dark conditions, and the full aircraft-grade aluminum body makes the essential gaming accessory extremely durable.

4) SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Price after discount: $125

The most intriguing feature of the SteelSeries Apex Pro is undoubtedly the OLED display that showcases important details, letting the user change settings without switching to a different application. The premium TKL mechanical keyboard features OmniPoint switches, which deliver the lowest response time and actuation point, promise durability, and allow users to customize every key according to their needs.

The SteelSeries Apex Pro also boasts a sturdy build quality owing to the aircraft-grade aluminum alloy that makes up its metal frame. One can grab the powerful and precise TKL gaming keyboard at 30% off via Amazon. If you are looking for a wireless alternative, you can purchase the Apex Pro (2023) wireless variant instead. However, it is not available at a discount at the moment.

3) Razer Huntsman Elite Opto-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Full Size)

Price after discount: $94.99

Best Buy has listed an exciting Black Friday deal on one of Razer's best-selling gaming keyboards, the Huntsman Elite. Despite being a wired keyboard, it is pretty portable. Its features are very premium for a $100 keyboard, especially the opto-mechanical switches, which promise super-fast actuation, precise input, and durability.

Apart from its premium key switches, the Razer Huntsman Elite features an ergonomic design supported by a wrist rest. It also comes with hybrid onboard memory and cloud storage that lets you store macros and profiles. With Huntsman Elite, you won't have to worry about unintended inputs, all thanks to optical switches and anti-ghosting tech.

Looking for a wireless alternative within Razer's family? The Razer Blackwidow V3 Mini may be perfect for you and is available at a 45% discount on Amazon.

2) Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT

Price after discount: $149.99

Looking to purchase a premium and reliable mechanical keyboard this Black Friday? Corsair's K95 Platinum XT is rich in features but pretty pricey without a discount, making it a lavish pick. However, the upcoming pre-holiday season has slashed the K95 RGB Platinum's price tag by $50, making it a slightly more affordable pick than before.

The K95 Platinum XT features dedicated per-key RGB backlighting and a 19-zone LightEdge that is highly customizable. The gaming keyboard features a very premium, ergonomic design and highly-precise Cherry MX switches, which are also known for their durability and fast actuation. You can also make effective use of its programmable macro keys for further customization in-game.

1) Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

Price after discount: $179.99

The Logitech G915 Lightspeed is one of the best gaming keyboards that currently feature a 'Black Friday' discount. Despite its wireless connectivity standard, the G915's pro-grade Lightspeed Wireless technology ensures low input latency. The keyboard is also equipped with low-profile GL Clicky switches, which offer the same accuracy, speed, and performance as mechanical switches at half the height.

The G915 Lightspeed is ergonomically designed, heavily customization-friendly, and very sturdy owing to the aircraft-grade aluminum alloy. It also features a long battery life, clocking up to 30 hours on a single charge. Presently, Best Buy is offering the keyboard at a $70 discount, making it a steal deal for those looking to grab an essential wireless gaming accessory.

