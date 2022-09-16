5 best gaming keyboards in 2022

The popularity of gaming keyboards is increasing as PC Gaming becomes more mainstream. Every year, new and enhanced gaming keyboards are introduced, promising to outperform previous models in terms of performance and features.

Gaming keyboards improve your gaming experience. They offer quicker response times than office keyboards. Additionally, compared to non-gaming variants, these keyboards are stronger and made to withstand more wear and tear.

With so many options on the market, it can be difficult to decide which one is right for you. Most of the time, when it comes to gaming keyboards, you get what you pay for. You shouldn't expect much from a $20 keyboard. A $150 keyboard, on the other hand, will perform admirably in every respect.

This article lists the top five gaming keyboards to use in 2022 based on performance, features, and price.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

1) Keychron K2 V2

The Keychron K2 (Version 2) is a good mechanical keyboard for beginners. Its small size and compact design make it easy to transport, while its top-notch construction means you shouldn't have to worry about breaking it.

Although it was created with macOS users in mind, this keyboard also includes additional Windows keycaps. Only a few function keys are inoperable on mobile operating systems, and they function flawlessly on both macOS and Windows.

The K2 V2 has Bluetooth connectivity for up to three devices at a time. Unfortunately, there is no specific software for it, and no gaming-specific macros can be set up.

Compared to other mechanical keyboards, the Keychron K2 V2 offers several benefits. First off, it is built really well. Aluminum is used to make the keyboard, while ABS plastic is used to make the keycaps. As a result, it is quite robust and will survive for many years.

The K2 V2 is also offered in a number of switch types, including Gateron Red, Brown, and Blue. This enables users to select the best switch type for their needs.

Thirdly, the K2 V2 has a range of lighting colors, including RGB, white, and blue. Users may now alter the appearance of their keyboard to better reflect their personal style.

2) Corsair K100 RGB

The Corsair K100 is an excellent gaming keyboard. It is well-made, comfortable to use, and features RGB lights that can be customized using the revolutionary iCUE4 utility.

The Cherry MX Speed switches have a small pre-travel distance, a low workforce, and exceptionally low latency with an 8000Hz polling rate. The keyboard is also offered in Corsair OPX switches, which are touted to have a shorter pre-travel distance and are a little more sensitive. There are six specific macro keys on the left side, and all the keys may be programmed to function as macros.

Fractions of a second can mean the difference between winning and losing in a competitive game. The 8000 Hz polling rate is one of the major reasons for considering this keyboard.

The Corsair K100 is one of the priciest selections on this list but also one of the best-performing keyboards. Along with dedicated media controls, retractable wrist rest, and RGB illumination with dynamic effects, the keyboard fits in nicely with the iCUE ecosystem.

For gamers who want a top-notch keyboard that looks as nice as it works, the Corsair K100 is a great choice.

3) Razer Huntsman V2 Analog

The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog is a gaming keyboard with cutting-edge technology. With optical switches and analog control, it's one of the priciest but also most cutting-edge options on this list.

Additionally, the Huntsman V2 has media controls, RGB illumination, and a removable wrist rest. Even though it has a premium price tag, it's a terrific option for gamers who want the finest performance and features.

The method by which they interpret keystrokes distinguishes analog mechanical switches from conventional mechanical switches. The majority of keyboards read either a 0 value (not a depression) or a 1 value because they feature digital input (depressed).

The precision of analog switches can increase. They function similarly to a controller joystick in that they are able to detect how firmly you are pressing a key to accurately relay the input. For instance, in a driving game, tapping A might result in a small left turn, while heavy pressing and bottoming out might result in a sharp turn.

You can program any keyboard key to perform the same actions as the left and right analog joysticks on an Xbox controller using Razer's Synapse software. Setting W, A, S, and D as the left joystick up, left down, and right, for instance, is simple. Then, in a racing game, lightly pressing W will slowly accelerate the car, but pressing it all the way down will accelerate you to your top speed.

4) Logitech G915 Lightspeed

The Logitech G915 Lightspeed is another premium gaming keyboard with superb performance and functionality. It makes use of Romer-G switches made by Logitech, which are comparable to Cherry MX Reds in terms of responsiveness and smoothness.

The keyboard is jam-packed with features, including full RGB backlighting, dedicated macro keys, and multi-device pairing. However, you cannot remap other keys because only the designated macro keys can be programmed. It comes in three switch variations: GL Tactile, GL Clicky, and GL Linear. It feels pleasant to type on, even without a wrist rest.

The keyboard has very little latency, and the low profile switches are wonderfully sensitive and offer pleasant tactile feedback. The dedicated macro keys are a fantastic feature, and the dedicated media controls let you change your audio without minimizing games. The full RGB backlighting is also great if you want to game in a dim environment.

5) Razer Cynosa Chroma

The Razer Cynosa Chroma is the only membrane keyboard on this list, but it is also one that is more than worthy of its place. Based on their preferred method of use and comfort, some people actively seek membrane keyboards. This keyboard should be the perfect fit for them.

The Razer Cynosa Chroma is a good gaming keyboard with full RGB lights and configurable keys. Although its rubber dome switches seem light to type on, individuals who like mechanical switches might find them to be overly mushy.

Cynosa incorporates hotkeys to adjust the volume, the brightness of the backlight, and "Gaming Mode," which locks the Windows key to avoid unintentional game minimization.

Synapse 3 software allows you to specify the keys you want to lock. Although macros are not absolutely necessary for every PC gamer, having them if you play them often can greatly enhance your quality of life.

