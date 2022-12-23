5 best Razer keyboards to consider during the 2022 holiday sale

Razer's product portfolio is entirely dedicated to gaming. They provide a keyboard for each gamer searching for a high-performance model, from low-end rubber dome versions to premium ones with patented optical switches. Even their office-oriented versions are designed with gaming in mind.

Whatever model you choose, you'll get a well-built device with incredibly low latency straight out of the box. Because all these products operate with companion software, combining a Razer keyboard with other peripherals from the manufacturer means you just need one piece of software to modify your setup's lighting effects and other elements.

The finest keyboards can bring the brand's legendary style to your setup while also providing some of the most pleasant and dependable PC gaming experiences available. However, there is a brand tax on these decks - that Razer logo may add some major heaviness to your price tag. However, you don't have to blow your budget to get one of the greatest peripherals out there.

We've compiled a list of Razer keyboards that span various price ranges and are currently discounted thanks to the ongoing holiday sale. So, you can be confident that you're getting good value for money regardless of your budget.

5 best Razer keyboards that you can opt for via 2022 holiday sale discounts

1) Razer Cynosa V2 $39.99 (Down from $59.99 on Amazon)

With full RGB illumination and configurable macros, the Cynosa V2 is a fantastic wired gaming keyboard. Its rubber dome switches seem light to type on but some users could find them overly mushy, which is comparable to the generic keyboards that come with the majority of prebuilt PCs.

It boasts fully customizable RGB illumination and programmable macros, which can be adjusted via the Synapse 3 companion application. Unfortunately, it lacks inbuilt memory and feels flimsy. Overall, this might be a fantastic option for casual gamers, but it is not appropriate for hard-core, competitive players.

Cynosa V2

2) Razer Ornata V2 $55.01 (Down from $99.99 on Amazon)

The Ornata V2 is among some of the most excellent full-sized gaming keyboards. The Hybrid Mecha-Membrane switches are the same as those found on the Ornata Chroma, which it replaces.

These are regarded as a cross between mechanical and rubber dome switches. They provide the same tactile feedback as a mechanical switch, but like other rubber dome switches, they need some force to operate.

Apart from that, the keyboard offers decent build quality, complete RGB lighting, and dedicated media keys, including a volume control wheel. The Synapse 3 software, which regrettably is only available on Windows, also allows you to assign macros to any key.

Ornata V2

3) Razer Huntsman Mini $74.99 (Down from $129.99 on Amazon)

The Huntsman Mini is a superb gaming keyboard with a very portable small form factor. Its compact size is ideal for settings that are as simple as possible and gives the mouse more room to maneuver. It boasts great build quality, macro-programmable keys, and RGB lights for each key.

With unique tactile feedback and amazing responsiveness, the Clicky Optical switches offer a fantastic typing experience. Unfortunately, there is no wrist support, and some people may find the layout to be a little claustrophobic while typing for extended periods of time.

The majority of adjustments may be made directly on the keyboard, while media controls, function keys, and navigation keys are still reachable by using secondary functions.

Huntsman Mini

4) Razer Blackwidow V3 $79.99 (Down from $139.99 on Amazon)

The wired version of the BlackWidow V3 Pro is a full-sized mechanical gaming keyboard called the BlackWidow V3. It has two inclination levels and a wrist rest, and it feels like it was manufactured extremely well. It boasts fully customizable individually-lit keys with RGB backlighting, and the Synapse 3 software lets you assign macros to each key.

The BlackWidow V3 is a fantastic gaming keyboard. The unit's linear Yellow switches provide a light and responsive experience, along with surprisingly low latency and a short pre-travel distance. The software allows you to change the RGB illumination and assign macros to each key, giving a really solid feel to the device.

Blackwidow V3

5) Razer Huntsman V2 Optical $159.99 (Down from $199.99 on Amazon)

The Huntsman V2 was the brand's first keyboard with an 8000Hz polling rate, which should make the board more responsive. The original Huntsman has been enhanced with this particular model. The Linear Optical switches feel light and highly responsive due to their low working force and short pre-travel distance, and also offer an incredibly low latency.

However, the Clicky Optical switches are available if you'd like a different sensation. Additionally, it has media-specific keys, customizable RGB lights, and a multi-function knob that controls volume by default.

You can macro-program all of the board's keys using the Synapse 3 software or the Macro key. Sadly, although providing a solid feel, some of its bigger keys wobble and have a distinct sound that makes them feel different from the others tha are present on the board.

Huntsman V2 Optical

