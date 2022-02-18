Can Fortnite Anticheat detect Macro users?

Developer Epic Games has introduced several new aspects to Fortnite to make it more interesting and enjoyable. Along with that, they have also implemented several steps and procedures to make the game safe and free from scammers and cheaters.

To track malicious in-game activities, Epic has also released the Fortnite Anticheat tool. The application picks up unauthorized activities and reports them to Epic. The developers then get to decide whether the gamer will be handed a warning or a ban depending upon the severity of the action.

Gamers have been curious to know if the Anticheat is effective and if Fortnite can detect Macros in the game.

Fortnite Anticheat will be able to detect Macros

The answer to the query is yes; Macros are detectable in Fortnite. The developers have released the Anticheat tool to prevent gamers from using certain applications and third-party software that may enhance their in-game performance.

Therefore, gamers who are thinking of using Macros should be aware of the red signal. The developers will definitely not treat the issue with ease. They can be handed over a ban if found guilty of using such performance enhancing tools.

For those who are unaware, Macros are external applications that can be installed in the game. Gamers can use the Macros to get an added edge in the game, such as building a huge number of structures in just a simple click. It is certainly game-breaking and therefore needs to be expunged.

Did anyone get away with cheating in the game?

It is difficult to evade the system if players start using exploits in the game. Certainly, one can escape and delay the process, but ultimately the tool will trace the use of malicious software and expose the gamer.

An incident involving reputed gamer BobbyTheDog left the entire community speechless. He was recently banned from the competitive segment after it was discovered that he was using unfair means in Fortnite.

The gamer confessed that he has been using such methods for the past nine months. During this time, Bobby TheDog has won several competitive matches and accrued quite a huge amount of prize money.

The confession was shocking as the Anticheat was unable to detect the activities for several months. But ultimately, the system was able to filter the activities and screen the gamer out.

