TKL, full size or 60%: Which keyboard form factor is best for you?

The three most common keyboard form factors are TKL, Full-Size, and 60%. When it comes to choosing a keyboard, there are many options available. One of the most important decisions is choosing the form factor that best suits your needs.

This article will look at each form factor and help you decide which is right for you.

Differences between full-size TKL and 60% keyboard forms and what they mean

Tenkeyless format

The TKL (Tenkeyless) keyboard does not feature a number pad on the right side. It has become increasingly popular among gamers, programmers, and other users who require more desk space.

The smaller size of the TKL keyboard takes up less desk space, providing more room for your mouse, notebook, or any other accessories you might need. TKL keyboards are also easy to transport, making them a great option for those who need to work on the go.

However, the lack of a number pad on the TKL keyboard can be inconvenient for users who regularly use it for calculations, data entry, or other tasks. Additionally, some users may find the lack of a number pad uncomfortable as they must reach across the keyboard to access the numbers.

Full-size format

The full-size keyboard is the most common form factor and comes with a full set of keys, including a number pad on the right side. It is ideal for users requiring a lot of numeric input or prefer a more traditional layout. A full-size keyboard is also ideal for users with no space constraints who prefer a larger, more comfortable keyboard.

On the downside, they are larger and heavier than other form factors, making them less portable. They also take up more space on your desk, which can be an issue with limited desk space.

60% format

The 60% keyboard is the smallest form factor and comes only with essential keys. This keyboard is ideal for users who prioritize portability and minimalism. The keyboard's compact size is also popular among gamers who prefer a clutter-free desk space.

However, 60% keyboards lack many keys, including the number pad and function keys. This can be inconvenient for users who require these keys for their work. The compact keyboard size can also be uncomfortable for users with larger hands.

How should you choose your next keyboard?

When choosing a keyboard form factor, it is important to consider your needs and preferences. If you require a lot of desk space, prefer a portable keyboard, or have a limited budget, a TKL keyboard might be the best option.

However, a full-size keyboard might be the best option if your daily tasks require a lot of numeric input or if you prefer a more traditional layout.

On the other hand, if you prioritize portability and minimalism, a 60% keyboard might be the best option.

It is also essential to consider one's typing experience. For example, if you prefer mechanical keyboards, you might prefer a TKL keyboard with Cherry MX switches. These switches provide tactile to linear feedback and are ideal for users who enjoy typing with a bit of resistance.

However, if you prefer a quieter typing experience, you might prefer a full-size keyboard with scissor switches.

When choosing a keyboard, consider the brand and build quality. A high-quality keyboard from a reputable brand will ensure you get the best typing experience possible. Brands such as Logitech, Corsair, and Razer are known for producing durable, high-quality keyboards that offer a great typing experience.

Conclusion

In conclusion, when choosing a keyboard form factor, it is important to consider your needs and preferences. Each form factor has its advantages and disadvantages, and it ultimately comes down to what works best for you.

Whether you choose a TKL, Full-Size, or 60% keyboard, look for a high-quality keyboard from a reputable brand.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

