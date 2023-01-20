5 best Razer headphones in 2023

Razer is among the most popular and respected brands, especially in the gaming industry. They are well-known for their headphones that have spectacular sound and fantastic build quality. Regardless of the platform, Razer headphones are among the best available.

Good headphones need to have several features, including a comfortable fit, low latency, noise cancelation, robust build quality, and high-quality audio. RGB is always a nice add-on. While it can be difficult to tick all these boxes on a budget, Razer headsets will ensure you get the most out of your money.

Best Razer headphones, including Kraken, Nari Ultimate, and more

1) Razer BlackShark V2($99)

If not the best, the Razer BlackShark V2 is undoubtedly among the best headsets available at this price range in the market, and there isn't a single reason to avoid it. After a long wait, Razer released a redesigned model of the original BlackShark, and they are already shaking up the headphone market.

The BlackShark V2 comes with a 50mm TriForce Titanium driver, which produces audio with great clarity and precision. It is also incredibly lightweight and made of ultra-soft FlowKnit memory foam, making it comfortable for extended sessions.

Check it out on their store.

2) Razer Nari Ultimate ($109)

The Razer Nari Ultimate is a top-quality headset that comes with some unique features, and you can actually feel your game surroundings with this headset. It comes with haptic feedback technology that allows you to feel the game's audio as vibrations, resulting in a more realistic and immersive experience.

The Nari Ultimate is also a wireless headphone, so you won't have to waste time with tangled wires. It has a battery life of up to eight hours with Chroma lighting and HyperSense and 20 hours without Chroma lighting and HyperSense.

Get it now on Amazon.

3) Razer Kraken ($44)

The Razer Kraken is a budget headset that offers exceptional value for money. These headphones are available in five color variants: Razer Green, Classic Black, Quartz Pink, Console, and Mercury White. It is equipped with 7.1 surround sound software, making it a fantastic headset for competitive FPS games in which you need to determine the opponent's location by listening to their footsteps.

It also has heat-transfer fabric with a cooling gel layer, which prevents it from heating up during extended gaming sessions. The cardioid pickup pattern microphone is amazing at capturing crisp and clear audio without any background noise.

You can buy it on Amazon.

4) Razer Thresher Ultimate for PlayStation ($119)

The Thresher Ultimate is compatible with all platforms, but it has some additional features for PlayStation users, making it an excellent choice for those who own the console. It provides clear audio quality and robust bass.

It has a MEMS microphone with a unidirectional pickup pattern, which helps avoid extra noise while communicating. The Thresher Ultimate is extremely comfortable and can be worn during long gaming sessions. It also has quick control buttons, a retractable microphone, and a headphone stand.

It is available on Amazon.

5) Hammerhead TWS pro earbuds ($185)

The Hammerhead TWS earbuds have everything ranging from active noise cancelation to a comfortable in-ear design. These earbuds are one of the best mobile gaming audio devices currently available.

With its advanced hybrid ANC technology and a 60ms low latency connection, focusing on games, videos, and music has never been this amazing. They are also capable of providing THX-certified rich audio quality. The battery life is excellent, ensuring more than twenty hours of playtime.

Check it out on Amazon.

It's important to note that, ultimately, the best headphones are the ones that fit your needs and preferences, so make sure to do your own research and evaluate your needs before buying one.

