5 best surround sound headphones for true audiophiles

Great headphones are hard to find for audiophiles, who prefer devices that produce high-fidelity audio.

Usually, surround sound headphones are tweaked to output sound from different angles and various distances. They are best used for gaming and watching movies with advanced audio processing technologies such as Dolby Digital 7.1.

When gaming, surround sound technology gives the player an idea of where the enemy is, giving them an advantage. Watching a movie with such headphones will make scenes feel more realistic and improve the experience tenfold.

Such advantages cannot be fulfilled by mediocre surround sound headphones, but only the best ones, some of which are listed in this article.

ASUS ROG Fusion II 500 and 4 other amazing surround sound headphones for audiophiles

1) JBL Quantum ONE - $174.99

JBL Quantum ONE is a headset built with the best quality in mind. It's flashy, with programmable lighting through the JBL QuantumEngine software, which allows users to set separate color patterns in various areas.

The headset has unique features like head tracking, which tracks the user's head position via a gyroscope and uses it to enhance the surround sound effect. It also features active noise cancelation, which is uncommon for gaming devices. Moreover, the microphone also has noise cancelation, so it doesn't pick up anything other than the user's voice.

An audiophile could use the in-built software to tweak settings, such as EQ, sidetone, and channel mixing. It does not feature wireless connectivity, which is justifiable given the plethora of other features it has.

2) ASUS ROG Fusion II 500 - $179.99

The ASUS Fusion II 500 is a lightweight audio device with an impressive 7.1 surround sound audio quality. It has a premium build quality that feels robust. The microphone is top-notch with noise cancelation, and the body features customizable RGB lighting.

The headset is ASUS' flagship model, which is geared towards PC use as the software does not work on other platforms. This could be a dealbreaker for some users, although the default settings make the sound great.

The wired headphones come with an extra pair of cushions made of different materials. The audio quality is crisp with four DACs (Digital-Analog Converters) assigned to their frequency bands (with 50mm hi-fi drivers).

Although it is on the pricier side, the Fusion II 500 is worth investing in as it will last a long time.

3) Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX - $199.95

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX is a wireless pair of headphones with amazing sound quality and a stylish design. It features 50mm Nanoclean Neodymium drivers that produce enjoyable sound quality, suitable for audiophiles. The battery life is also impressive as it lasts over 40 hours on a single charge.

The wireless device is connectable via Bluetooth or a wireless transmitter, but not via any sort of cable. The body has many controls, including a volume knob, sidetone knob, power button, and Bluetooth pairing button.

It also has a mode button that turns on an audio processing tech. This changes in-game noises and lets gamers pay close attention to smaller sounds, such as enemy footsteps.

4) SteelSeries Arctis Pro - $199.99

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro has one of the best audio quality in the market. It has top-notch virtual surround sound and a dedicated DAC, which has an OLED screen that can be used to tweak sound in real time. The DAC can also toggle surround sound, change LED lighting, adjust the EQ, change input, and more.

The headset's Neodymium drivers are capable of producing 40,000 Hz Hi-res audio, which is almost double what other standard headsets can do.

The device is made of lightweight aluminum alloys and steel, which gives it a premium feel. The microphone has noise cancelation and ClearCast tech, which delivers studio-quality voice clarity, according to the company.

The combination of all these features makes the SteelSeries Arctis Pro one of the best headphones for audiophiles.

5) Epos H3Pro Hybrid - $279.99

The Epos H3Pro Hybrid is a high-end audio device that has premium features. It offers active noise cancelation, simultaneous multi-device wireless connectivity, a removable bidirectional boom mic, and drivers that sound unquestionably flawless. The only disadvantage of these headphones is the build quality, as they are made of plastic, which is not suitable for long-term usage.

The battery life is satisfactory, with it lasting up to 30 hours on a single charge. It can connect to devices via a USB dongle, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 3.5mm cable at the same time.

Although it is the most expensive device on this list, the Epos H3Pro Hybrid is worth spending money on as its sound quality is second to none.

