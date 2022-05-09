5 best 60% mechanical keyboards for gaming (2022)

A 60% keyboard allows you to have more space on your desktop, which gives your hand more space to make wider mouse movements as well. While playing games, the worst feeling is when you run out of desk space to move your mouse, resulting in poor performance in a critical situation. Fortunately, these keyboards are lighter, more comfortable, and easier to carry.

60% form is the bare minimum that includes everything a gamer would need in a compact form. Keys such as function keys, arrow keys, num-pad, and delete can be accessed by using the Fn (Function) key and pressing various other combinations that are mapped to the keys. All the keys from a full-sized keyboard can be pressed, just by combining 2 or more keys. The re-mapped keys also have side-prints on the keycaps facing the user.

Best 60% keyboards for gaming

1) Anne Pro 2 - $60

Anne Pro 2 (Image via Amazon)

The Anne Pro II is a mechanical wireless keyboard that has a lot of neat features. In the box, there is a keycap puller, a red detachable USB Type-C cable, and a few colored keycaps for more customization. While buying it, there are various options for switches, including Cherry, Kailh, and Gateron switches that offer different feel and sound.

It can be connected via Bluetooth to four different devices for easy switching, which can also be connected via a cable. It has a 1900 mAh battery which lasts for 8 hours with RGB on. The RGB lighting can be customized, down to each key using the Obinskit software that it comes with.

2) HyperX Alloy Origins 60 - $99

HyperX Allow Origins 60 (Image via HyperX)

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is a simple and effective mechanical keyboard that offers all the necessary features. It is a re-invented version of the 2019 full-sized HyperX Alloy Origins, but with 61 keys instead. It has great build quality with an aluminum base that gives it a premium feel and a weight of 781 grams.

It connects via a detachable USB Type-C cable and has onboard memory which can store three profiles. RGB is fully customizable using the Ngenuity software that can individually change every key's color and also appear in five different brightness levels. The switch it uses is the HyperX Red switch which has a light touch and gives a balanced experience for both gaming and typing.

4) Ducky One 2 Mini - $108

Ducky One 2 Mini (Image via Ducky)

This one is a premium keyboard with the best build quality which packs a lot of customization and features. Weighing 590 grams, it connects via a detachable USB Type-C to Type-A cable and is rigid with no flex.

The keyboard is sold in varying switch options including Cherry MX Blue, Red, Brown, Speed, Black, and Silent Red. It is smooth and silent to type on with the Silent Red switches and has no wobble to them. Special keycaps are included in the box which are random in color and design. Also, it comes with a keycap puller for faster swaps. It does not come with any software, as it does not need one, the different RGB modes can be cycled by pressing a few keys and it already has media and shortcut keys.

4) Razer Huntsman Mini - $120

Razer Huntsman Mini (Image via Razer)

The Razer Huntsman Mini is an excellent choice with optical-mechanical keys, which means it uses infrared light to register a keypress instead of metal detection, making it more responsive and long-lasting as there is lesser physical movement. It also removes the debounce, which is when the device registers multiple signals in one keypress, which decreases inconsistency. The only downside is that the keys wobble quite a bit.

The keycaps are double-shot PBT, which are more durable as the print and surface are of two different materials, so the print does not wear off. It is sold with various switches, including Razer's linear red, which is tactile and clicky. It is a responsive keyboard with a light touch which also comes in white. Additionally, Razer Synapse is a great software that offers all the customization needed and the keyboard has onboard memory for more portability.

5) ASUS Falchion Wireless - $134

ASUS Falchion Wireless (Image via ASUS)

Although a 65% keyboard, the ASUS Falchion Wireless is extremely reliable with many useful features. It has great build quality with Cherry MX Red switches. A touch-based volume slider on the left side of the chassis gives it a premium feel and definitely makes it stand out. The battery on this keyboard is exceptional, with it lasting 450 hours with the RGB turned off, and it connects via a 2.4 GHz USB dongle.

When not in use, you can cover it with an opaque shield that comes in the box to protect it from dust and during travel.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Edited by Atul S