10 gaming peripherals you must have if you are a PC gamer

Gaming peripherals have become an integral part of the PC gaming experience, as they can significantly enhance gameplay, precision, and overall immersion. Whether you're a casual or hardcore gamer, having the right gadgets can make a huge difference. Furthermore, these are often customizable, allowing you to personalize your gaming experience to your preferences.

Investing in high-quality gaming peripherals can not only enhance your gaming experience but also provide health and ergonomic benefits. In this article, check out 10 must-have gaming peripherals for PC gamers ranging from gaming mice and keyboards to chairs and VR headsets.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

10 essential gaming peripherals and their features: SteelSeries QcK, Logitech C920 HD Pro, and more

1) SteelSeries QcK ($24.99)

SteelSeries QcK (Image via Steelseries)

Gaming mouse pads have a larger surface area and a smoother texture than regular variants. The SteelSeries QcK Gaming Surface is a popular mousepad with a smooth surface, a non-slip rubber base, and a variety of size options.

It is also available in a variety of sizes, from small to extra-large, making it easy to find a size that fits your specific gaming setup.

2) Logitech C920 HD Pro ($64.00)

Enter caption Enter caption Logitech C920 HD Pro (Image via Ubuy)

If you plan to stream your gameplay, you'll need a quality microphone with noise-cancelling technology and a webcam with high resolution. The Logitech C920 HD Pro is a popular product for streaming with 1080p resolution, autofocus, and built-in noise reduction.

It allows for crystal-clear video quality during video calls or livestreaming. Additionally, it comes equipped with autofocus technology that adjusts to the lighting and surroundings of your environment.

3) HyperX Cloud II ($79.99)

Gaming headsets usually have larger drivers for better sound quality and a built-in microphone with noise-cancelling technology.

HyperX Cloud II is a popular offering with 7.1 surround sound, a noise-cancelling microphone, and comfortable memory foam ear cups. The ear cups are also detachable and can be easily replaced if needed.

4) Razer DeathAdder V2 ($80-85)

Gaming mice typically have higher sensitivity (measured in DPI), adjustable weights, and programmable buttons.

Razer DeathAdder V2 is a solid choice for gamers who are looking for a high-performance gaming mouse that can help them take their gameplay to the next level. One of its key features is its Focus+ 20K DPI Optical Sensor, which provides accurate and reliable tracking even at high speeds.

5) Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 ($159.99)

Joysticks and controllers can be appropriate gaming peripherals for racing, sports, and fighting games.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is a popular offering that can provide up to 40 hours of gameplay on a single charge and has a durable build. It comes with a set of interchangeable components that can be easily swapped out to create a personalized setup that meets your specific gaming needs.

6) Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT($199.99)

Enter caption Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT (Image via Amazon)

Gaming keyboards often have mechanical switches that provide tactile feedback and faster response times than traditional membrane products.

The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT is a high-end gaming keyboard with customizable RGB lighting, programmable keys, and Cherry MX Speed switches for fast and accurate typing. It features Cherry MX mechanical key switches, a full-sized layout with dedicated media controls, a volume wheel, and six programmable macro keys.

7) CyberPower CP1500PFCLCD($219.95)

CyberPower CP1500PFCLCD (Image via CyberPower)

UPS protects your PC and gaming peripherals from power surges, outages, and other electrical disturbances.

CyberPower CP1500PFCLCD is a popular option, offering 1500VA/900W capacity and 10 outlets, with five battery backup and five surge protection outlets. Further, there is coaxial and Ethernet surge protection to protect your equipment from power surges and spikes.

8) Oculus Quest 2 ($399.00)

A VR headset allows you to experience games in a fully immersive 3D environment.

The Oculus Quest 2 is a powerful and versatile VR headset. It has a fast refresh rate of up to 90Hz, and a 6-degree-of-freedom (6DOF) tracking system that allows users to move around in a VR environment with full freedom of movement. It also features a built-in Snapdragon XR2 processor and 6GB of RAM, which allows for smooth and responsive performance.

9) ASUS ROG Swift PG279QZ ($1000 approx)

ASUS ROG Swift PG279QZ (Image via Amazon)

Gaming monitors have a high refresh rate (measured in Hz) and low input lag to provide a smoother, more responsive gaming experience.

The ASUS ROG Swift PG279QZ is a popular offering with a 27-inch display, 1440p resolution, and 165Hz refresh rate. It also features NVIDIA G-Sync technology for smoother gameplay, and has a wide color gamut with 100% sRGB coverage, ensuring accurate and vibrant colors.

10) Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody($1,695.00)

Gaming chairs are optimum gaming peripherals as they are designed to provide maximum comfort during long sessions.

The Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody is a product that combines the ergonomic design of Herman Miller's Embody office chair with Logitech's expertise in gaming peripherals. It is designed to provide maximum comfort and support during long gaming sessions, while also promoting healthy posture.

When selecting gaming peripherals, consider the features that are most important for the titles you play and your style. Take the time to research and compare different options to find the best offerings for your needs and budget.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes