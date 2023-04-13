5 best headphones with noise-cancelling feature

Headphones with a noise-cancelling feature have become essential, especially if you travel frequently or want to block out the distractions around you at home or in the office. ANC headphones can effectively eliminate external noise, providing an immersive listening experience. There are a plethora of options available in the market, and it can be quite challenging to determine which pair is the best fit for you.

In this article, we have created a list of the top five headphones with the noise-cancelling feature available in the market today. By evaluating their unique features and benefits, you can select the best pair that meets your specific needs and budget.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Top 5 headphones with noise-cancelling feature for immersive listening experience, ranked

5) Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless ($350)

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless (Image via Sennheiser)

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones have undergone a complete redesign, with the classic look of Momentum 3 Wireless replaced by a more mainstream design. These headphones offer wide-ranging codec support, with Bluetooth 5.2 and AAC, AptX, AptX Adaptive, and SBC codecs all supported. The 42mm dynamic drivers deliver Sennheiser's signature sound, with balanced mids, highs, and strong bass levels.

The headphones offer multiple EQ presets, a three-band equalizer to create your own sound profile, and Sound Zones that adjust to a particular location using your phone's personal tracking features. With the ANC on, the headphones last about 60 hours at mid-level volumes. They offer high-quality noise cancellation and transparency mode, which allows you to hear your surroundings without removing the headphones.

In terms of audio performance, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones sound excellent, with a well-defined, punchy bass, wide soundstage, and smooth treble that brings out finer details in well-recorded tracks. The bass doesn't distort even at maximum volume levels, and the audio still sounds robust at more moderate levels.

These features make the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones a top choice for audiophiles who want a sleek, modern design and high-quality audio performance.

4) Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 ($379)

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 (Image via Bose)

The Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 are undeniably the best over-the-ear offerings that Bose has ever produced. The company raised the bar for active noise-cancelling headphones, with eight mics effectively silencing outside noise while simultaneously allowing you to be heard clearly.

The Full Transparency mode is similarly impressive, making this product a top choice for anyone looking for the ultimate noise-cancelling experience.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are a delight to wear for long periods, thanks to their lightweight design. However, what truly sets them apart is their impressive range of tech features, including adjustable noise-cancellation levels that preserve the clarity and balance of your music.

Despite not being the loudest headphones available, they more than compensate for it with their remarkable noise-cancelling capabilities. The addition of built-in voice control further enhances the hands-free experience while listening to your favorite tracks. The battery life is roughly 20 hours, but the duration may vary slightly based on the volume level.

Overall, these headphones are an amazing choice for anyone in search of premium audio quality. With superior noise-cancelling technology and advanced features, the listening experience is hard to match.

3) Sony WH-1000XM4 ($350)

Sony WH-1000XM4 (Image via Sony)

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are renowned for their excellent noise-cancelling capabilities and surprisingly high-quality sound in a comfortable, lightweight design.

While it may not look significantly different from their predecessor, the latest iteration boasts several new features that contribute to its claim of being the best noise-cancelling headphones in the current market.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are equipped with many features that make them a top choice for music lovers. These include support for various audio formats such as SBC, AAC, and LDAC, which allow for high-quality Bluetooth audio with higher bitrates.

Additionally, the headphones come with a DSEE Extreme engine that enhances audio fidelity by restoring the details lost in digital compression.

The WH-1000XM4 headphones now offer a 'Multipoint' feature that enables users to easily switch between two Bluetooth-connected devices. With the noise-cancelling feature enabled, the headphones provide an impressive battery life of 30 hours on a single charge. However, the battery can last up to 38 hours with the ANC turned off.

They offer an unbeatable combination of comfort, sound quality, and performance, as well as a variety of extra features that make them a must-have for audiophiles and travelers alike.

2) Apple AirPods Max ($550)

Apple Airpods Max (Image via Apple)

The AirPods Max are undoubtedly one of the best wireless headphones available for Apple users today. It offers exceptional audio quality, active noise cancellation, and a unique design that's tailor-made for Apple users. The H1 chip in each ear cup boasts eight microphones. They work together to analyze and customize sound according to the fit and seal of your ears, actively blocking out external noise.

The AirPods Max delivers impressive sound quality, featuring a wide soundstage, natural mids, crisp highs, and tight bass. For those who prefer a customized sound profile, Apple offers EQ settings as well. The construction, featuring single-piece anodized aluminum ear cups connected by a stainless-steel headband and memory foam cushions, provides a comfortable and effective seal to block out sound.

The physical controls on the AirPods Max are noteworthy, with a button for switching between noise-cancelling modes and a dial inspired by the digital crown of the Apple Watch. This dial allows you to adjust the volume, play/pause, skip tracks, and call Siri with ease.

It boasts a battery life of around 20 hours on a full charge. The AirPods Max's 40mm driver, featuring a dual neodymium ring magnet motor, maintains total harmonic distortion of less than one percent across the audible range.

Overall, the AirPods Max is a premium option for music lovers seeking superior sound quality and design. Its advanced features and noise-cancelling technology make it a sound investment for people in the Apple ecosystem.

1) Sony WH-1000XM5 ($400)

Sony WH-1000XM5 (Image via Sony)

The Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones are a testament to the company's audio prowess. It offers a superior listening experience with benefits such as a new carbon fiber driver and a best-in-class noise-cancelling feature.

The headphones support Bluetooth 5.2 and various codecs for high-res audio streaming and allow for multipoint connections with more than one device at a time. The adaptive noise-cancelling performance is remarkable, thanks to beam-forming microphones that ensure clear communication even in noisy environments.

In addition to noise cancelling, there is also an Ambient mode that enables users to hear their surroundings without taking the headphones off.

The app allows users to adjust the Ambient mode to focus on voice, providing a more pinpointed conversation experience. Both the Ambient and noise-cancelling modes are relatively easy to converse in. The battery life on these headphones remains impressive, at 30 hours with ANC on and 40 hours with ANC off.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are presently leading the pack in terms of noise-cancellation technology and are highly favored by audiophiles. Despite being priced higher than previous models in the lineup, they remain the top choice for those seeking the best audio experience.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes