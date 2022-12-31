What to expect from Apple in 2023? iPhone 15, new MacBook, VR headsets, and more

With a brand new year approaching, Apple fans are gearing up to welcome a slew of fresh products set to revolutionize some old trends. As per online sources, the company is expected to launch the iPhone 15 lineup, new MacBook Pro M2 models, a much-anticipated AR-VR headset, and more in 2023.

2022 has been a profitable year for the California-based tech giant, as major product lines like the iPhone, Watch, iPad, and MacBook garnered massive attention. However, the recent COVID-19 surge in China led to many factories shutting down, thus affecting the stock and the supply chain.

With that being said, the company should be able to fix its supply chain deficits soon. Their stock is expected to go up in 2023, enabling seamless sales.

Apart from its existing products, Apple will also be focusing on offering its yearly dose of new-age, premium, and improved gadgets, all featuring admirable specifications, in 2023. This article will shed light on the company's launch plans for 2023.

Everything you can expect from Apple in 2023

According to reliable sources, the tech giant is planning on releasing a bunch of new models for existing product lines. For starters, one can expect the company to abide by its infallible yearly trend of launching a new iPhone series every year.

In addition, fans can anticipate new iterations in the following product lines: MacBook Pro, Mac, iMac, Watch, HomePod, iPad Mini, iPad Air, iPad Pro, AirPods Max, and finally, the long-awaited AR-VR headset.

The iPhone 15 series

The upcoming iPhone models are expected to feature influential design and build overhauls. As per sources, the upcoming series will enable a much-awaited change - the company is reportedly set to break away from its iconic Lightning standard and adopt USB Type-C connectors for all iPhone 15 models. This will set a universal charging standard across all Apple devices.

In addition, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max (possibly Ultra) may run on the A17 chip. It is the company's newest innovation in the mobile processing segment, and is expected to receive massive RAM and camera upgrades.

Mac, MacBook, and iMac

Fans may get to welcome a new iteration of the popular and overpowered workstation, the Mac Pro. The model is expected to be powered by the next-generation M2 chip and may come with some design overhaul.

New MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models featuring next-gen M2 (Pro and Max) chips and more upgrades may drop in the first half of 2023. The MacBook Air is also expected to host a new model, which will feature a 15-inch display to cater to a niche userbase. Unlike the new MacBook Pro, 2023's MacBook Air may not receive much improvement in the design and performance sector.

In addition, fans can expect a new Mac Mini featuring M2 and M2 Pro chips, a refresh of the 24-inch iMac powered by Apple's rumored M3 chip, and a new 27-inch display.

Apple's mixed-reality headset

The much-anticipated AR/VR headset from the tech giant will possibly receive its first public iteration in 2023. Like other premium products created under the company's hood, the said headset is expected to be extremely expensive and feature multiple variants.

As per sources, the device will come with two high-resolution 4K micro OLED displays with up to 3,000 pixels per inch. It will feature a bunch of highly capable optical cameras, will run on a home-grown operating system, and have a separate AR/VR App Store for exclusive experiences.

iPad Mini, iPad Pro, and iPad Air

The iPad is undoubtedly one of Apple's most popular brands. The Air and Pro series receive upgrades every year, but the Mini was last updated in 2021 and deserves a refresh in 2023. Sources have indicated that the iPad Mini and the iPad Air may receive upgrades soon.

HomePod, Apple Watch, and AirPods Max

According to rumors, the tech giant is planning to launch a new HomePod model in early 2023. It will likely feature a speaker with a touch-integrated display and an S8 chip. Of course, it will be an expensive variant of the HomePod Mini.

Lastly, both Apple Watch and AirPods are expected to receive refreshes in 2023. However, there are no rumors that indicate what the changes may include.

